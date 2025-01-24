Olivia Rodrigo Looks Gorgeous as She Shows Off Her Tiny Red Bikini During Getaway With Tate McRae: Photos
Olivia Rodrigo knows how to make the most of her downtime!
Fresh off her 2024 Guts World Tour, which wrapped in Sydney, Australia, after an impressive 95 shows worldwide, the “deja vu” singer was seen soaking up the sun with friends, including Tate McRae.
Rodrigo shared glimpses of her getaway on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, captioning the carousel of photos with three simple emojis: “🌸🌷👙.”
The first snapshot featured Rodrigo with her close friends, McRae and actress Iris Patow, in a cozy group selfie. Another photo showed the pop star rocking a deep red bikini with flippers and snorkeling gear, posing against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters and soft white sand.
Other pictures in the post included Rodrigo playing tennis with friends, a makeup-free moment in a sleeveless white top with her hair in a ponytail with a flower tucked behind her ear and a sweet shot of Patow and her boyfriend, Sam Nivola, with fresh Santan flowers on their heads.
Patow, 22, went public with Nivola back in October.
Meanwhile, McRae’s Instagram post revealed even more details about the trip. Rodrigo’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge, McRae’s boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, and Findlay McConnell, one of McRae’s dancers and friends, were also included on the vacation.
“🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️🪄🪄🪄🫀🫀 i almost cried at that waterfall,” the “Greedy” singer captioned her post. Rodrigo chimed in the comments section, writing, “Love youuuuu.”
Fans couldn’t get enough of the group’s fun-filled vacation.
“Stunning 🤍🌸,” one fan gushed, while another said, “why did I JUST realize that was olivia and louis with you guys," Maddie Ziegler, who starred in Fitting In with Rodrigo, also commented, “love you girls ❤️.”
“AROI + TATE ❤️ LIV + LOU ❤️,” another follower wrote, with someone else adding, “well-deserved break <3.”
The relaxing getaway comes after Rodrigo opened up to Rolling Stone about her post-tour activities.
“I have just been seeing all my friends. It’s been so nice. The road can get kind of lonely, and I’ve missed everyone so much. It’s been so good to my family and my friends and just chill out and drive my car. Everyone talks about how nice it is to sleep in your own bed after a while, but driving your own car is also very nice,” she explained.
However, her time off hasn’t been all smooth sailing as she coughed between interviews, saying, “I’m sick as a dog.”
Still, the “so american” vocalist learned a lot of things from her “biggest tour” so far.
“It was my first arena tour and I got to go to so many fun places that I’ve always dreamed of going, like in Asia and Europe. I just feel like I got to see so much of the world and got to get cultured a lot. So that was so much fun,” Rodrigo said.
“But being on stage night after night for months on end is really taxing on the body and on your mind. You can start to go a little crazy if you don’t make a real effort to keep yourself grounded and talk to people and call your therapist and make sure that you’re taking care of your mental health,” she continued. “So, there were certainly some days that were harder than others in that respect, but I’m happy that I did it. I feel like I’m so much stronger an individual because of this experience. I’m just grateful for the whole thing.”