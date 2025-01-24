Olivia Rodrigo Looks Gorgeous as She Shows Off Her Tiny Red Bikini During Getaway With Tate McRae: Photos

Olivia Rodrigo knows how to make the most of her downtime!

Fresh off her 2024 Guts World Tour, which wrapped in Sydney, Australia, after an impressive 95 shows worldwide, the “deja vu” singer was seen soaking up the sun with friends, including Tate McRae.

Rodrigo shared glimpses of her getaway on Instagram on Thursday, January 23, captioning the carousel of photos with three simple emojis: “🌸🌷👙.”