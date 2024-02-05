Taylor Swift Sings Along to Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammys Performance Amid Feud Rumors

Rumors of animosity between the two began after Rodrigo quietly credited the superstar and Jack Antonoff for two songs on her debut album, Sour. At the time, Rodrigo admitted she was "a little caught off guard" by the situation, though it was never revealed whether Swift asked for credit or it was given without any communication.

Rodrigo hinted she was a bit put off by the experience, saying if things were reversed, "I don't think I would ever personally do that. But who's to say where I'll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control."