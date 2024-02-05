Taylor Swift Sings Along to Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 Grammys Performance Amid Feud Rumors
Women supporting women!
Though many fans believed Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo weren't on good terms due to a songwriting credit snafu, the blonde beauty was seen standing up and singing along as Rodrigo belted out her hit "Vampire" at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Swift also clapped along with the rest of the crowd as the "Driver's License" vocalist wrapped up her performance at the Sunday, February 4, event.
In turn, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum stood and applauded when the "Karma" crooner beat her for the Best Pop Vocal album.
Rumors of animosity between the two began after Rodrigo quietly credited the superstar and Jack Antonoff for two songs on her debut album, Sour. At the time, Rodrigo admitted she was "a little caught off guard" by the situation, though it was never revealed whether Swift asked for credit or it was given without any communication.
Rodrigo hinted she was a bit put off by the experience, saying if things were reversed, "I don't think I would ever personally do that. But who's to say where I'll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control."
- Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Flattered' Courtney Love Knows Who She Is, Despite The Rocker Slamming Her For 'Stealing' Hole Album Cover Concept
- Olivia Rodrigo Won’t Say Who 'Drivers License' Is About: Inside Her Love Triangle With Sabrina Carpenter & Joshua Bassett
- Taylor Swift Uses a Fan to Hide Conversation With Jack Antonoff at 2024 Grammys After Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama: Photos
However, Rodrigo brushed off feud speculation last year in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever," she insisted. "There's nothing to say… There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nonetheless, she refused to directly answer when she was asked in another interview if her song "Vampire" — which references someone who is "bleeding me dry" — was about Swift.
"How do I answer this? I never want to say who any of my songs are about," Rodrigo replied. "I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."
She did seem to knock that accusation though, noting she was "very surprised" that people thought she was talking about the pop star.