Olivia Rodrigo Nearly Spills Out of Her Sports Bra After Hilarious Interaction With Fan's Mom at the Gym
Feb. 13 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Olivia Rodrigo just proved she’s relatable — even mid-workout.
The “Vampire” singer had fans cracking up after sharing a super candid gym moment that quickly took off online. In a short video, Rodrigo appeared fresh from an intense workout, visibly sweaty and out of breath.
She nearly oozed out of her simple black sports bra with matching workout gear, clutching a towel as she talked to the camera. Her cheeks were flushed, her hair was messy and she looked totally real.
In the clip, Rodrigo explained that she had just bumped into a fan’s mom at the gym. The mom told her that her daughter had a talent show coming up, and Rodrigo didn’t hesitate to jump in with some love. Leaning close to the camera, she delivered her message.
“Hi Lulu, it’s Olivia. I look crazy right now. I’m with your mom and we love you so much. I’m wishing you so much luck at the talent show. You’re gonna kill it. Mwah,” the “driver’s license” hitmaker said in the clip. “We love you!”
Naturally, fans flooded the comments section.
“This is really nice of her,” one person wrote.
Another added, “She's so so sweet, because in her position I wouldn't be filming videos for fans after I just finished working out and haven't even caught my breath yet. 💀.”
“Olivia Rodrigo casually bumping into a fan's mom at the gym and hyping their talent show? Pure wholesome queen energy! 😍❤️,” a third fan gushed.
“Olivia really is that girl. Who else got a random wholesome celeb moment?” someone else chimed in.
The sweet moment comes just months after Rodrigo celebrated the fourth anniversary of her debut album, Sour, by thanking fans in a heartfelt email.
“Hey guys!!!” her email began. “I can't believe it's been 4 fours since Sour came out!!! So much has changed in my life since then[,] but one one thing has stayed the same — you guys have supported me through it all! Thank you so much for listening to Sour and Guts, for showing up at shows & singing along to my music.”
“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! I hope I get to see you at a festival this summer!!! I love you [so much] byeee,” she continued.
Meanwhile, fans are convinced new music could be on the way. Rodrigo’s official online store briefly went offline and displayed a message styled like a driver’s license renewal form — a clear nod to her breakout single, “drivers license.”
At the bottom of the page, the listed “appointment time” read January 8, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST — the exact five-year anniversary of the hit song that launched her career. Fans were also prompted to leave their emails for updates about the mystery project.
Sharp-eyed followers noticed another clue. Her fan account, @livieshq, added a red heart emoji to its bio, which some believe hints at the theme or color of her next era.
Although Rodrigo didn’t release an album on January 8, speculation hasn’t slowed down. If she does drop new music this year, it would mark her third studio album following 2021’s Sour and 2023’s Guts. After Sour, she took home Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license” at the 2022 Grammys — setting the bar high for whatever comes next.