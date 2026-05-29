Olivia Rodrigo Shrugs Off Rumors She's Feuding With Taylor Swift: 'I Don't Read Much About It'

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Olivia Rodrigo is once again setting the record straight on the chatter surrounding her relationship with Taylor Swift. In a recent conversation on “Popcast,” the “driver’s license” singer addressed the long-running speculation that the two artists are on bad terms. During the discussion, the hosts referenced headlines suggesting tension between Rodrigo and Swift after the Eras Tour performer and her collaborators were later credited on Rodrigo’s 2021 hit “deja vu,” which included melodic similarities tied to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

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Source: Popcast/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo addressed rumors of a feud with Taylor Swift on 'Popcast.'

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When asked about the online noise, Rodrigo made it clear that she tries not to get caught up in it. “I don't really read too far into it. I think that's part of the territory, part of what comes with the job. I think if I dove into every internet detective or sleuth — if I got things right or wrong, about my life or any of my relationships — I think I’d just go crazy. Like there’s not enough time in a day,” she said.

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🚨 Olivia Rodrigo on speculation that she has feud with Taylor Swift:



“I don't read much about it. I think that's part of the territory, part of what comes with the job. There aren't enough hours in the day. If I dove into every detective work the internet tries to do, right or… pic.twitter.com/Vo3MyE7qU1 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 28, 2026 Source: Popcast/YouTube

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She went on to explain that she’s learned to be emotionally “detached” from public speculation over time. “That is something I hope can be good at these days,” she added of dealing with the outside narratives.

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Source: Popcast/YouTube The ‘deja vu’ hitmaker said she avoids reading online speculation about her personal life.

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The rumors first started gaining traction after songwriting credits connected to Swift and producer Jack Antonoff were added to Rodrigo’s debut album, sour, sparking online debate and confusion at the time. Rodrigo later admitted she was "a little caught off guard" by how the situation unfolded, though she has never gone into full detail about what happened behind the scenes. She previously reflected that, if roles were reversed, she might have handled things differently, while still acknowledging how unpredictable the industry can be.

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“I don't think I would ever personally do that. But who's to say where I'll be in 20, 30 years. All that I can do is write my songs and focus on what I can control,” she explained.

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Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo explained she tries to stay ‘detached’ from rumors.

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In a later interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo pushed back more directly on feud talk, insisting there was no real conflict at all. “I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever,” she said. “There's nothing to say… There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien conspiracy theories.”

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Even so, she’s continued to avoid confirming who her songs are about, including her track “vampire,” which sparked fan theories online. “How do I answer this? I never want to say who any of my songs are about,” she said. “I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

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Source: MEGA The ‘drop dead’ songstress denied having any ‘beef’ with anyone in a past interview.