Taylor Swift Hilariously Reacts to James Kennedy's Remix of 'Cruel Summer' at Coachella: Watch
Taylor Swift was interrupted while singing Taylor Swift!
As more and more videos of the 14-time Grammy winner's attendance at Coachella Weekend 1 continue to go viral, a hilarious clip has caught the attention of both Swifties and Bravo fans alike.
At one point during the 45-year-old's outing to the desert music festival with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also 34, the blonde beauty was seen enjoying James Kennedy's DJ set from what appeared to be a VIP section for the couple and some friends.
In a video shared to TikTok, the Vanderpump Rules star could be heard playing Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer" as she was filmed singing along to her own lyrics while adorably repping Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in a green baseball cap featuring the show's name.
During the 2019 track's chorus, Kennedy went heavy on the DJ mix and started to transition into another song, prompting Swift to hilariously stop in her tracks as she was cut off from singing the next line.
In the clip, Swift appeared completely caught off guard and made a silly stoic face before turning to those around her to seemingly express her shocked reaction.
After the video went viral on TikTok, social media users couldn't help but share their own reactions to the iconic moment — with many feeling their worlds were colliding as fans of both Bravo and Swift.
"DJ James Kennedy performing for Taylor Swift is sending me into a spiral," one person quipped, as another joked, "she’s like this is not a Taylor version 😭."
"Her vibing to her own song is always SO funny I love her so much," a third admirer expressed, while a fourth comedically added: "The woman was too stunned to speak 🤣."
Swift singing along to her music is certainly always a sight to see — and luckily fans were able to witness it more than once last weekend, as the award-winning artist was in the crowd supporting her close friend Ice Spice for her Coachella set.
While on the stage, Ice Spice exclaimed, "shoutout to Taylor motherf------ Swift! I love you, and I love karma, too," before breaking out into the her feature on the "Enchanted" vocalist's song "Karma."
Swift's verse played as well, with the billionaire pop star and Kelce dancing along near the front of the audience.
While Swift's stepping out to Coachella seemed a bit unexpected, a handful of her pals happened to be on the list of performers — including her best friend Jack Antonoff and his band, Bleachers, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter.
Plus, there has been a noticeable increase in Swift's public appearances ever since her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was revealed last year.