Taylor Swift Hilariously Reacts to James Kennedy's Remix of 'Cruel Summer' at Coachella: Watch

At one point during the 45-year-old's outing to the desert music festival with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also 34, the blonde beauty was seen enjoying James Kennedy's DJ set from what appeared to be a VIP section for the couple and some friends.

In a video shared to TikTok, the Vanderpump Rules star could be heard playing Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer" as she was filmed singing along to her own lyrics while adorably repping Kelce's "New Heights" podcast in a green baseball cap featuring the show's name.