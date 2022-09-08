'Don't Worry Darling' Drama: Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After Chaotic Venice Premiere

Days after Don’t Worry Darling’s chaotic Venice Film Festival premiere made headlines for several snafus, including Harry Styles alleged spitting on co-star Chris Pine, the "As It Was" singer kissing co-star Nick Kroll on the lips, and Pine's viral "astral projection" moment, director Olivia Wilde is speaking out, recounting both the good and bad of her experience attending the “whirlwind” affair.

NOT-SO SUBTLE SNUBS, AWKWARD QUESTIONS & MORE! THE MOST CHAOTIC MOMENTS FROM THE 'DON'T WORRY DARLING' PREMIERE

“From the minute I got into the first boat and was zooming through the canals, to the first glance of the Grand Canal and St. Mark’s Basilica to seeing the billboard for DWD towering over the Lido — it was a fantasy coming true,” Wilde explained in an email published as a part of a profile on Thursday, September 8. “To stand together with our cast, and finally show the film to an audience of film lovers, was so moving!”