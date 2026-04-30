Olivia Wilde Glows in Candid New Photos After Sparking Health Concerns Over 'Unrecognizable' Appearance

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Olivia Wilde appeared happy and healthy in a new photo dump shortly after fans voiced their worry over her thin look. The actress, 42, was all smiles in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post from the press tour of her new movie, The Invite, on Thursday, April 30. In one image, she burst into laughter in front of the step and repeat with costar Greta Lee. Wilde stayed casual in a white T-shirt and half-up, half-down hairstyle with a bun, while Lee dressed up in a strapless red ensemble.

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Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde looked visibly healthier in new snaps.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Wilde grinned as she stood on a grass lawn, in front of a scenic city landscape. She stayed cozy in a black bomber jacket and jeans and pursed her hands together while glancing toward the ground. In another photo, the 42-year-old glowed with a full face of natural makeup before attending IFFBoston. She sported a chic black pinstripe blazer by Yves Saint Laurent, complemented by her straight blonde locks. Wilde was in good spirits in several other images as well, whether getting tangled in film strips, kissing her dog or speaking on a panel with Terry Real. “On the road with @theinvitemov 😌,” she captioned her post. Wilde’s followers gushed over her stunning appearance in the comments section. Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson wrote, “Beauty!!!!! That smile is just the best💕💕💕💕💕💕.” Reed Morano, the director of The Invite agreed, commenting, “Beauty.”

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Olivia Wilde Concerns Fans With New Appearance

Source: Filmy Attack/YouTube Olivia Wilde alarmed fans with her gaunt appearance.

It was just a few days prior that Wilde sparked health concerns with her “unrecognizable” appearance at the premiere of The Invite during the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24. Although one of the snapshots in today’s photo dump was from the event, fans seemed to be more concerned when they watched her red carpet interviews last week. "WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one person wrote, while another exclaimed, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!" "Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added. Others claimed her different look was simply due to bad photography. "It's the angle and lighting, trust me,” a fan insisted.

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Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde was all smiles on her press tour.

Internet personality Nik Richie speculated Wilde may have gone on a GLP-1 medication. “Remember when heroin-chic was a thing? Now it’s Ozempic-chic, and it’s not a thing. Olivia, you look like full Pirates of the Caribbean,” he quipped in an Instagram video. “I don’t even want the fast pass to see you. This is gross. You need to eat. You need to get off the shots. You need to go somewhere, to a retreat or something. Get away from Hollywood for just a second.”

Olivia Wilde Previously Criticized People 'Cutting Up Their Faces'

Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde has not confirmed whether she took Ozempic to achieve her new look.