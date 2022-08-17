Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Aren't On Speaking Terms, Insider Claims

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," an unnamed insider recently shared, adding that Wilde is still feeling "upset about the custody drama.”

Wilde made headlines in April after she was served custody papers while onstage promoting her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, at April’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Sudeikis later revealed he felt "deeply upset" by how his ex-fianceé was served, alleging he didn’t know she would be handed the papers in such a public setting, per recent court documents.