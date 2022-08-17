Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Aren't On Speaking Terms, Insider Claims
Although famed exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are reportedly not on speaking terms, it seems the pair have found a way of navigating their current custody arrangement, allegedly tapping third parties to help them communicate while co-parenting their two children, five-year-old Daisy and eight-year-old Otis.
"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," an unnamed insider recently shared, adding that Wilde is still feeling "upset about the custody drama.”
Wilde made headlines in April after she was served custody papers while onstage promoting her latest film, Don’t Worry Darling, at April’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Sudeikis later revealed he felt "deeply upset" by how his ex-fianceé was served, alleging he didn’t know she would be handed the papers in such a public setting, per recent court documents.
Yet even amid the serving scandal, Wilde is reportedly still determined to work out their custody woes, striving "to focus on what's best for the kids."
"She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone," the source added, noting that even amid their highly-publicized custody battle, the actress still "wants the kids to see" their Ted Lasso-star dad "as much as possible.”
These insider claims come shortly after a judge sided with the Booksmart director, ruling that the duo’s custody case would continue in the state of California rather than New York, where Sudeikis allegedly hoped to co-parent their children.
"Both Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children's home state," read the documents, which were first obtained by the Daily Mail.
"This court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children,” they continued.
