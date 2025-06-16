Olivia Wilde Exposes Nipples in Revealing Vacation Snap: Photo
Olivia Wilde just gave a rare glimpse at a sultry vacation moment.
The Tron actress, 41, bared her nipples in a thin, white slip dress during a tropical getaway on Sunday, June 15.
The mom-of-two went braless in a lacy ensemble by Chloé. She snapped a mirror selfie of the full look, complete with a small black purse with a circular gold top handle, black sunglasses and a brown tassel necklace.
"T--- to toes," she wrote on the Instagram Story.
She similarly exposed her body in a sheer white, lace maxi dress by the same designer at the Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday, March 2.
Olivia Wilde's Sensual Bikini Snap
Wilde — who rarely posts to her social media feed — was active on her Instagram Story all weekend.
In one image, she showcased her lean physique in a lower-half bikini snapshot. The mom-of-two donned a beige swimsuit bottom as she balanced a cocktail on her stomach. She gazed out at the scenic ocean as she relaxed in the sun and sand.
"Proof of life," she captioned the image.
On Monday, June 16, she zoomed in on a viral pink Labubu doll, writing "Surrender." A few hours earlier, she shouted out the 1968 crime thriller The Thomas Crown Affair, calling it the "perfect movie."
Olivia Wilde Reunites With Ex-Fiancé Jason Sudeikis
Wilde made headlines in April when she reunited with her ex Jason Sudeikis five years after their split. The duo met up with their kids at a park in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6, sharing a sweet embrace.
The actor sported a blue basketball tee and jeans, accessorized with a Wyca Vintage trucker hat. Wilde also kept things casual in a light blue T-Shirt, brown trousers and black cat-eye sunglasses.
The former fiancés have two kids, Otis, 11, and Daisy, 8.
Who Is Olivia Wilde Currently Dating?
Wilde is believed to be dating former basketball player Dane DiLiegro after separating from her ex Harry Styles in November 2022.
"Harry was gutted when he realized he wanted out of his relationship with Olivia, because he knew she would take it hard, and in fairness, he had made a ton of promises to her," a source spilled to an outlet.
Nonetheless, the One Direction alum "still cares about her and wants to see her happy."
"He always feels bad when he has to break a girl’s heart, but with Olivia, he felt a hundred times worse because she’d put so much on the line for him, he felt so [bad] letting her down," the insider added. "And then it took so long for her to let go, she was wearing his shirts in public for ages after they split up, it was rough."
"It’s just a massive relief to see that she’s finally met someone new," the source shared.