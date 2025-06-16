Olivia Wilde Exposes Nipples in Revealing Vacation Snap: Photo

The mom-of-two went braless in a lacy ensemble by Chloé. She snapped a mirror selfie of the full look, complete with a small black purse with a circular gold top handle, black sunglasses and a brown tassel necklace.

"T--- to toes," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

She similarly exposed her body in a sheer white, lace maxi dress by the same designer at the Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday, March 2.