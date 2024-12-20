What to Know About the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot: From Original Cast Members' New Roles to Plot and More
When Was 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Confirmed?
Twelve years after One Tree Hill ended, the series has been finally set to return with a long-rumored sequel.
In August, Deadline confirmed that a reboot is currently in the works on Netflix. The streaming giant, however, declined to comment and share further details.
What Is the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot About?
The upcoming One Tree Hill reboot will follow the lives of BFFs Sophia Bush's Brooke Davis and Hilarie Burton's Peyton Sawyer now that they are adults and have children. Their teens also start navigating life and love just like how they did before.
Which Cast Members Are Returning for the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot?
As of press time, only Bush and Burton are confirmed to return. Aside from starring on the One Tree Hill reboot, they are also set to executive produce alongside Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles through Chaos Machine.
In 2019, Jana Kramer and Bethany Joy Lenz said they would reprise their roles if former showrunner Mark Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment by nearly 20 women in 2017, was not involved in the development.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Who Is Not Returning for the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot?
It remains unclear if Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty will join their former costars in the new series. Currently, Chad is busy filming the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, alongside Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
What Has the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot's Cast Said About the Series?
On Instagram, Hilarie and Sophia shared similar photos to confirm the news about the One Tree Hill reboot.
"What if you really can go back home? If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up," their captions read.
The text continued, "There's only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it's not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything's better and everything's safe.'"
When Will the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Be Released?
Netflix has not yet set the One Tree Hill reboot's release date.