What to Know About the 'One Tree Hill' Reboot: From Original Cast Members' New Roles to Plot and More

On Instagram, Hilarie and Sophia shared similar photos to confirm the news about the One Tree Hill reboot.

"What if you really can go back home? If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up," their captions read.

The text continued, "There's only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it's not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything's better and everything's safe.'"