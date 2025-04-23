or
Quinta Brunson Was 'Scared' About Sitting Next to Donald Trump at 2025 Super Bowl: 'The Worst Thing'

photo of Quinta Brunson and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Quinta Brunson wouldn't have been happy if she was seated next to Donald Trump at Super Bowl LIX.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Quinta Brunson, creator of the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, revealed how fearful she was about the potential of being seated next to President Donald Trump at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Fortunately, she wound up being in the same suite as First Lady Jill Biden instead.

quinta brunson scared sitting donald trump super bowl
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Quinta Brunson was 'scared' she would be seated next to the president at Super Bowl LIX.

On the Monday, April 21, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the producer detailed her Super Bowl experience to host Jimmy Kimmel.

“When we got there, we were walking to our suite and I see a Secret Service person and I was scared, because they said that somebody was gonna be there who is currently running the country,” Brunson told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘There’s no way they put me in a [suite with him].’”

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Quinta Brunson sat next to Jill Biden at Super Bowl LIX.

Kimmel, who has never been a fan of Trump, erupted with laughter as Brunson continued with her story.

“I’m like, ‘There’s no way. That’s just… Nobody would be put me in the booth with him,’” the actress said. “You don’t have to… There’s no way on Earth. And why would the universe make me choose between that and the Eagles?”

quinta brunson scared about sitting next donald trump super bowl
Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel found Quinta Brunson's story about her Super Bowl suite comical.

Donald Trump

As Brunson’s concern continued to fester, she told Kimmel she finally decided to ask the Secret Service if they could inform her who she’d be sitting with.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, can you tell me what’s going on in there?’ The Secret Service says no, I’m like, ‘This is just the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,'” she quipped.

quinta brunson scared about sitting donald trump at super bowl
Source: mega

Quinta Brunson directly asked the Secret Service if Donald Trump would be sitting next to her at the 2025 Super Bowl.

The producer attended Super Bowl LIX because she's a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan. Though she came close to being seated next to the president, it would be Biden who graced her with their presence. “I was very happy!” Brunson exclaimed about her suitemate.

Despite the relief, the Emmy winner was still concerned her loud cheering in front of the former first lady would seem disrespectful, as she told Kimmel she “needed to curse and swear.”

quinta brunson scared sitting donald trump at super bowl
Source: mega

Quinta Brunson said she was 'very happy' to sit next to Jill Biden at Super Bowl LIX.

Brunson, however, made Biden aware of what to expect throughout the game, telling Kimmel, “I turned to her and I said, ‘You know Jill, if I may, I need to show my a-- right now. I need to yell and curse.’ She was so sweet. She said, ‘The only one stopping you is you.’”

Though Kimmel became cheeky when he asked Brunson if Biden let out a swear word of her own, the hitmaker defended the educator, exclaiming, "She did not; she’s a lady!"

