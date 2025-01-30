or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lily Phillips
OK LogoNEWS

Lily Phillips Shuts Down Rumors She and Fellow OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Are Feuding: 'We're Both Enjoying Our Job'

Composite photo of Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

'We’re both smashing it in the same industry,' Lily Phillips said of her and Bonnie Blue.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue don't have beef.

After rumors swirled that the two OnlyFans creators were feuding, the 23-year-old adult film star shut down all the speculation as she declared there were "subscribers to go around for everyone."

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips rumors onlyfans bonnie blue feuding enjoying job
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips is known for documenting herself sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re both doing our own things. We’re both enjoying our job. Why is there that need for competition and comparison? We’re both smashing it in the same industry,” Phillips said of Blue, 25 — who recently broke the world record for bedding 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Phillips continued: “There’s room for everyone in the industry and we all have qualities that are different to each other. So we really shouldn’t compare."

Article continues below advertisement

The chatter about the duo’s alleged disdain for one another came after Phillips — who is known for documenting her experience sleeping with 101 men in a day — made a public declaration that she hopes to break the record and sleep with 1,000 men. However, Blue quickly beat her to it, claiming she had the idea before Phillips.

As OK! previously reported, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, discussed her experience being intimate with hundreds of individuals in a since-deleted YouTube interview alongside documentary maker and photographer Josh Lee Spooner.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips rumors onlyfans bonnie blue feuding enjoying job
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue is known for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible,” Blue captioned the footage, referencing how she broke Lisa Sparks’ 2004 record of sleeping with 919 men in a single day.

“I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?” she said of the experience. “I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”

MORE ON:
Lily Phillips

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“The thing that feels the most sore is my legs,” she confessed.

Blue then opened up about what she likes when being intimate.

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips rumors onlyfans bonnie blue feuding enjoying job
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips attempted to sleep with 1,000 men in one day but has yet to reach her goal.

Article continues below advertisement

“I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time,” she admitted. “I enjoy it when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises."

I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually,” Blue added. “Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine.”

Article continues below advertisement
lily phillips rumors onlyfans bonnie blue feuding enjoying job
Source: @bonnie_blue_xox/Instagram

Bonnie Blue revealed her legs were sore when she slept with 1,057 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the unorthodox nature of her accomplishment, Blue said the amount of people she bedded was “a number I am very proud of.”

“You’ll think I’m joking, my family is so proud of what I do,” she noted.

The Tab reported on Phillips' remarks about Blue.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.