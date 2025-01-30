Lily Phillips Shuts Down Rumors She and Fellow OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Are Feuding: 'We're Both Enjoying Our Job'
Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue don't have beef.
After rumors swirled that the two OnlyFans creators were feuding, the 23-year-old adult film star shut down all the speculation as she declared there were "subscribers to go around for everyone."
“We’re both doing our own things. We’re both enjoying our job. Why is there that need for competition and comparison? We’re both smashing it in the same industry,” Phillips said of Blue, 25 — who recently broke the world record for bedding 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Phillips continued: “There’s room for everyone in the industry and we all have qualities that are different to each other. So we really shouldn’t compare."
The chatter about the duo’s alleged disdain for one another came after Phillips — who is known for documenting her experience sleeping with 101 men in a day — made a public declaration that she hopes to break the record and sleep with 1,000 men. However, Blue quickly beat her to it, claiming she had the idea before Phillips.
As OK! previously reported, Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, discussed her experience being intimate with hundreds of individuals in a since-deleted YouTube interview alongside documentary maker and photographer Josh Lee Spooner.
“Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible,” Blue captioned the footage, referencing how she broke Lisa Sparks’ 2004 record of sleeping with 919 men in a single day.
“I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?” she said of the experience. “I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”
“The thing that feels the most sore is my legs,” she confessed.
Blue then opened up about what she likes when being intimate.
“I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time,” she admitted. “I enjoy it when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises."
“I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually,” Blue added. “Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine.”
Despite the unorthodox nature of her accomplishment, Blue said the amount of people she bedded was “a number I am very proud of.”
“You’ll think I’m joking, my family is so proud of what I do,” she noted.
The Tab reported on Phillips' remarks about Blue.