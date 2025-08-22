Bikini-Clad Sami Sheen Flaunts Her New Assets in Skimpy Beach Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen is putting her curves on display. The OnlyFans star shared a fresh life update on Instagram, dropping a carousel of shots that showed off her chest in a black polkadot G-string bikini while soaking up the sun.

“☕️,” she casually captioned the post. At one point, she gave fans a full peek at her look in a faceless mirror selfie inside her bedroom, with her toned abs front and center as she tugged on the side of her bikini bottoms.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen shared bikini photos online.

Sheen later switched things up, keeping it casual in a white lettuce crop top and low-rise acid-wash jeans. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag and a silver necklace. The post follows Sheen’s recent reveal about surgery plans to correct a b----- augmentation she got in November 2023. She explained that while her implants had “fully dropped,” she wanted a fuller cup size.

“When the time comes to get them redone,” she said. “I’m definitely going bigger, and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The OnlyFans star showed off her toned abs.

Sheen admitted that the cosmetic procedure left her with complications. “I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have b----- implant illness,” she shared in a story alongside a mirror selfie. “Idk how I haven’t figured this out sooner, but I’m so glad to finally have an answer. I’m hoping to get them removed ASAP so I can start feeling better. Pls lmk if you know of any good explant surgeons near LA.”

Source: @samisheen/Instagram The reality star revealed she has 'b----- implant illness.'

She even opened up about her regret. “It’s definitely going to be hard going back to this size, not only physically but mentally,” she admitted. “I don’t want to at all, but I know I’ll feel so much better once they are out, so I guess it’s worth it. I posted about this on my TikTok but figured I would talk about it on here in case anyone else is experiencing the same thing.” “This is your sign to always put your health first,” she told her fans.

Still, Sheen recently confessed she’s torn about the timing of her implant removal. “I’m all for putting your health first but maybe I should wait until after Halloween to get my knockers removed because I’ve always wanted to dress up as Pamela Anderson,” she joked in a TikTok clip.

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen said she might wait until after Halloween to remove her implants.