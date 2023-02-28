Strutting Her Stuff! OnlyFans Stunner Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While On Vacation With Mom Denise Richards
Sami Sheen is giving her fans a glimpse into her tropical family vacation to Hawaii with formerly estranged mom Denise Richards.
On Monday, February 27, the 18-year-old OnlyFans model shared a sultry bikini snap to Instagram in a metallic pink two piece suit while posing with her luscious blonde locks down in front of a waterfall.
Sheen posted another thirst trap the following day l of herself in a black bathing suit with the caption, "some digitals for u."
The famous offspring's mom also gave a peak into their getaway with video of herself and her pup kayaking in the clear blue water. "Canoeing in Hawaii with the Hina & Aka…wait till the end for an extra special mahalo🐢," Richards captioned the Tuesday, February 28, clip.
The joint vacation is a positive update for the mother-daughter duo who went through a rocky period of their relationship after Sheen — whose father is Charlie Sheen —blasted the RHOBH alum in September 2021. Sami claimed she felt "trapped" while staying with Richards and her husband. The teenager later went to live with her dad for a period of time.
Once they worked through their rift, Richards publicly defended her child's freedom of expression multiple times. "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," the proud mama wrote on her Instagram Story last year.
"I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise," she continued. "Because it can destroy you. I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram and Twitter as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it."