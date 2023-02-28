Strutting Her Stuff! OnlyFans Stunner Sami Sheen Shows Off Toned Bikini Body While On Vacation With Mom Denise Richards

The joint vacation is a positive update for the mother-daughter duo who went through a rocky period of their relationship after Sheen — whose father is Charlie Sheen —blasted the RHOBH alum in September 2021. Sami claimed she felt "trapped" while staying with Richards and her husband. The teenager later went to live with her dad for a period of time.

Once they worked through their rift, Richards publicly defended her child's freedom of expression multiple times. "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle," the proud mama wrote on her Instagram Story last year.