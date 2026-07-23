or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Oprah Winfrey Accused of 'Stirring the Pot' by Resurfacing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 Interview

Photo of Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey was slammed by critics for 'stirring the pot' after revisiting her infamous 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey stirred fresh controversy after reflecting on her bombshell 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The long-time TV host, 72, discussed her famous sit-down with Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, in a “Scene Selection” career recap video for Vanity Fair, revisiting the conversation that took place shortly after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @vanityFair/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey revisited the famous chat during a conversation with 'Vanity Fair.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey Defended Her Line of Questioning

Photo of The Sussexes moved to California in 2020.
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

The Sussexes moved to California in 2020.

"They didn’t know, obviously, anything that I was going to ask them, but I had said to them ahead of time, 'I'm going to try to cover everything,'" she told the outlet, noting the discussion took over three and a half hours.

"And as is always the case for me, I want it to be a win-win for you," Oprah said, explaining her approach to interviewing the couple. "So I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

'Silent or Silenced?'

photo of Meghan Markle said she was being 'silenced' by the royal family in 2021.
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Meghan Markle said she was being 'silenced' by the royal family in 2021.

Winfrey also addressed one of the interview's most talked-about moments — when she asked the Suits actress whether she had been "silent" during her time in the royal family.

"I've always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights," Meghan said in the replayed clip as Winfrey watched the interview back. "I mean, that’s the sad irony of the last four years is, I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then, I was silent."

At the time, Winfrey challenged the Duchess of Sussex, asking, "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

"The latter," Meghan memorably replied.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey 'Wanted to Be Clear'

Photo of The interview with Oprah Winfrey marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first television interview after moving to America.
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

The interview with Oprah Winfrey marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first television interview after moving to America.

In her recap video, Winfrey started by mimicking the hand gesture she used while talking to Meghan, joking, "I don't know where the h--- that came from. I don't think I’ve done it since."

Winfrey defended asking Meghan for clarification about being silent, saying she "wanted to be clear."

"I said it for clarification, because I didn’t want later to hear, ‘Well, no, it wasn’t that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn’t let me talk.’ So it was all for clarification," she explained.

The 2021 interview marked the former royals' first television interview since deciding to leave the U.K.

Oprah Winfrey Was Accused of 'Stirring the Pot'

Photo of Fans questioned Oprah's motives for revisiting the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: @vanityfair/YouTube

Fans questioned Oprah Winfrey's motives for revisiting the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The conversation sparked backlash at the time, and Winfrey's latest comments quickly went viral, with critics accusing the media mogul of "stirring the pot" by revisiting the interview.

"Back tracking .. there is a surprise. Why didn’t OW not question her further on her claims ?.. it’s all rather convenient as OW knew the ratings of this interview would be worth millions and she had first pickings as who else would you want to interview you ?.. 🙄," one user wrote.

A second person added, "But you never asked her any questions for clarification. stop backtracking and stirring the pot."

The resurfaced interview comes weeks after Meghan, Harry and their two children reunited with King Charles earlier this month.

The reunion was especially notable since the children hadn't been to their dad's home country since June 2022, when they traveled to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the United Kingdom.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.