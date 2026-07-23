Oprah Winfrey Accused of 'Stirring the Pot' by Resurfacing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @vanityFair/Instagram Oprah Winfrey revisited the famous chat during a conversation with 'Vanity Fair.'

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey Defended Her Line of Questioning

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube The Sussexes moved to California in 2020.

"They didn’t know, obviously, anything that I was going to ask them, but I had said to them ahead of time, 'I'm going to try to cover everything,'" she told the outlet, noting the discussion took over three and a half hours. "And as is always the case for me, I want it to be a win-win for you," Oprah said, explaining her approach to interviewing the couple. "So I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past."

Article continues below advertisement

'Silent or Silenced?'

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube Meghan Markle said she was being 'silenced' by the royal family in 2021.

Winfrey also addressed one of the interview's most talked-about moments — when she asked the Suits actress whether she had been "silent" during her time in the royal family. "I've always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights," Meghan said in the replayed clip as Winfrey watched the interview back. "I mean, that’s the sad irony of the last four years is, I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then, I was silent." At the time, Winfrey challenged the Duchess of Sussex, asking, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" "The latter," Meghan memorably replied.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey 'Wanted to Be Clear'

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube The interview with Oprah Winfrey marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first television interview after moving to America.

In her recap video, Winfrey started by mimicking the hand gesture she used while talking to Meghan, joking, "I don't know where the h--- that came from. I don't think I’ve done it since." Winfrey defended asking Meghan for clarification about being silent, saying she "wanted to be clear." "I said it for clarification, because I didn’t want later to hear, ‘Well, no, it wasn’t that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn’t let me talk.’ So it was all for clarification," she explained. The 2021 interview marked the former royals' first television interview since deciding to leave the U.K.

Oprah Winfrey Was Accused of 'Stirring the Pot'

Source: @vanityfair/YouTube Fans questioned Oprah Winfrey's motives for revisiting the interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.