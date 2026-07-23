Oprah Winfrey Accused of 'Stirring the Pot' by Resurfacing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 Interview
July 23 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Oprah Winfrey stirred fresh controversy after reflecting on her bombshell 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The long-time TV host, 72, discussed her famous sit-down with Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, in a “Scene Selection” career recap video for Vanity Fair, revisiting the conversation that took place shortly after the couple stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.
Oprah Winfrey Defended Her Line of Questioning
"They didn’t know, obviously, anything that I was going to ask them, but I had said to them ahead of time, 'I'm going to try to cover everything,'" she told the outlet, noting the discussion took over three and a half hours.
"And as is always the case for me, I want it to be a win-win for you," Oprah said, explaining her approach to interviewing the couple. "So I was just trying to carefully go through everything that had come up in the past."
'Silent or Silenced?'
Winfrey also addressed one of the interview's most talked-about moments — when she asked the Suits actress whether she had been "silent" during her time in the royal family.
"I've always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights," Meghan said in the replayed clip as Winfrey watched the interview back. "I mean, that’s the sad irony of the last four years is, I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then, I was silent."
At the time, Winfrey challenged the Duchess of Sussex, asking, "Were you silent or were you silenced?"
"The latter," Meghan memorably replied.
- Oprah Winfrey Insists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Didn’t Know Anything I Was Going to Ask Them' During Infamous 2021 Interview
- 'Were You Silenced?': Oprah's Tell-All Interview With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Promises 'Shocking Things': Watch
- Oprah Winfrey Was 'Surprised' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went 'All The Way There' In Tell-All Interview
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Oprah Winfrey 'Wanted to Be Clear'
In her recap video, Winfrey started by mimicking the hand gesture she used while talking to Meghan, joking, "I don't know where the h--- that came from. I don't think I’ve done it since."
Winfrey defended asking Meghan for clarification about being silent, saying she "wanted to be clear."
"I said it for clarification, because I didn’t want later to hear, ‘Well, no, it wasn’t that. It really was that I was silenced. They wouldn’t let me talk.’ So it was all for clarification," she explained.
The 2021 interview marked the former royals' first television interview since deciding to leave the U.K.
Oprah Winfrey Was Accused of 'Stirring the Pot'
The conversation sparked backlash at the time, and Winfrey's latest comments quickly went viral, with critics accusing the media mogul of "stirring the pot" by revisiting the interview.
"Back tracking .. there is a surprise. Why didn’t OW not question her further on her claims ?.. it’s all rather convenient as OW knew the ratings of this interview would be worth millions and she had first pickings as who else would you want to interview you ?.. 🙄," one user wrote.
A second person added, "But you never asked her any questions for clarification. stop backtracking and stirring the pot."
The resurfaced interview comes weeks after Meghan, Harry and their two children reunited with King Charles earlier this month.
The reunion was especially notable since the children hadn't been to their dad's home country since June 2022, when they traveled to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the United Kingdom.