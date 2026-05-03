EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Truth Behind Prince Harry's Decision to Leave Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth Turned Down His 'Desperate Plea' Source: MEGA Why Prince Harry decided to exit royal family after Queen Elizabeth rejected his plea. Aaron Tinney May 3 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in California with their two kids.

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Royal historian Hugo Vickers has now offered further insight into the move in his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History – claiming Harry's exit came only after a proposed compromise was firmly rejected. Vickers wrote: "He wanted a half-in, half-out arrangement, whereby he would be self-financing but could still work for the royal family." He added: "In the new year of 2020, the three Private Secretaries, Sir Edward Young, Sir Clive Alderton and Simon Case, went into summit mode on the Sandringham estate and drafted their proposal." According to Vickers, the discussions culminated in a decisive moment at Sandringham, where Harry was presented with a stark choice.

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He wrote: "(Harry) returned to Canada – reluctantly out." Sources familiar with the episode suggest the refusal of a hybrid role proved pivotal. One insider said: "Harry was trying to find a workable middle ground that would allow him to balance independence with duty, and issues desperate pleas to the Queen to be a 'half-in, half-out' royal, but the response he received made it clear that such a model simply would not be entertained." Another source added: "The message was unambiguous – there was to be no half-measure royal on the table, and once that line was drawn by Elizabeth, there was little room left for negotiation, which ultimately forced Harry's hand."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry's reported compromise to Queen Elizabeth was rejected.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family became strained and complex.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rarely visit the U.K.