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Prince Harry Offers Rare Health Update on Cancer-Stricken King Charles After Private Family Reunion With Kids and Wife Meghan Markle

Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles appear to be on better terms these days.

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July 17 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry weighed in on his father King Charles' health in a rare update one week after he had a private reunion with the royal earlier this month.

Harry, 41, made a surprise appearance in New York City at the Time100 Sports Gala on Thursday, July 16, where he was allegedly overheard telling guests that the patriarch, 77, whose cancer diagnosis was announced in 2024, was "doing great," per a news outlet.

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Prince Harry's Family Was 'Happy' to Be Home

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Photo of Prince Harry reunited with his father earlier this month, nearly a year after their last in-person meeting in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reunited with his father earlier this month, nearly a year after their last in-person meeting in September 2025.

Insiders also reported that the Duke of Sussex was heard saying his wife, , and their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were "happy" to be home in California following the brief overseas trip.

"The kids are growing like weeds," the U.K. native told a guest, according to the outlet.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Privately Reunited With King Charles Earlier This Month

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018.

As OK! previously reported, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, hosted the couple and their two children on July 10 at Highgrove House, a private residence owned by the monarch in Gloucestershire, England.

Meghan, 44, and the two children reportedly flew in after a vacation in Europe, marking the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather in four years.

The Spare author was reportedly "very happy" about the family reunion and left feeling "really energized" after spending time with his father.

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Hadn't Seen King Charles Since Cancer News

Photo of King Charles met Princess Lilibet for the first time in 2022, nearly a year after her birth.
Source: MEGA

King Charles met Princess Lilibet for the first time in 2022, nearly a year after her birth.

The children hadn't been to their dad's home country since June 2022, when they traveled to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lilibet also met Charles and Camilla, 78, for the first time at the event, as she was born after Harry and Meghan's move to California in 2020.

Inside King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public in February 2024.
Source: MEGA

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made public in February 2024.

Charles has been fighting an undisclosed form of cancer since 2024. The diagnosis came after the monarch was treated at a London hospital for a corrective procedure related to an enlarged prostate.

He's continued to receive treatment, though he revealed last year that it would be reduced in 2026.

“His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment, and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in December 2025. “This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritize his continued recovery.”

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