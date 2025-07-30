Oprah Winfrey Denies Closing Off Her Hawaii Estate's Private Road During Tsunami Warning
Oprah Winfrey denied allegations that she prevented Hawaii locals from using the private road on her Maui estate to evacuate during the tsunami warnings on Tuesday, July 29.
As the gossip began to spread online, the star's spokesperson issued a statement that read, "As soon as we heard the tsunami warnings, we contacted local law enforcement and FEMA to ensure the road was opened. Any reports otherwise are false."
Police Confirm Oprah Winfrey's Road Was Open
The Maui Police Department backed up the statement by revealing, "Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry."
According to a news outlet, the TV icon's $100 million home includes a private road that connects "the coastal area of Wailea to the uplands of Kula via an inland route." Winfrey wasn't at the house during the ordeal.
The tsunami alert came after an earthquake occurred near Russia, with it clocking in at 8.8 on the Richter scale.
Oprah Was Recently in Las Vegas
The philanthropist, 71, was most recently seen in Las Vegas for the closing night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, where she danced alongside pals Kris Jenner, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Khloé Kardashian and Kirby Bumpus on Saturday, July 26.
"The whole Cowboy Carter show leaves you so in awe and overjoyed with @beyonce’s vision. Her artistry and her ability to be that supreme at what she does, makes you want to be better at whatever you do," Winfrey raved in an Instagram post. "Can’t wait to see the special show that tells us how she did it. And then we still won’t know — it’s a God thing!"
The author also went to the opening night of the tour on April 28 in Inglewood, Calif.
Winfrey dressed on theme in a white turtleneck top, light wash jeans and a duster coat that featured an ombre effect. She accessorized with silver earrings, her signature glasses, black sneakers and a cream crossbody bag.
Fans Compliment Oprah Winfrey's Slimmer Physique
"Finally got to sing 'Texas Hold ‘Em' at the top of my lungs with @beyonce!" Winfrey exclaimed in a social media post. "Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them 🤠."
Fans went crazy over the star's slimmed down body, with one person penning online, "No shade this is the best Oprah has ever looked."
"Lady O looks good AF!!!" gushed another supporter, while a third wrote, "Oprah looks so good. Is she wearing Valentino?"
The Emmy winner revealed she started taking Ozempic after struggling to keep off the weight over the years.