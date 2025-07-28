Kris Jenner Lets Loose With Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Closing Night Amid Tense Interaction With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Jenner filmed herself with Kardashian and Winfrey as they shouted the lyrics to "Love on Top." The video then cut to two large screens projecting the musician strutting with her backup dancers. Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, 13, took the stage, overcome with tears over the tour's conclusion.

The award-winning artist also reunited with Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a surprise performance of some of their greatest hits, including "Bootylicious" and "Lose My Breath."

"WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce’s spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny’s Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!! 🤩🤩," Kris wrote on her Instagram post.

"Lady O knowing all the lyrics, that’s a MOMENT 😭😭😭😭," one person commented in reference to Oprah.

Hilaria Baldwin and Faye Resnick also joined the comments section with hearts and raised-hands emojis.