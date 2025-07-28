or
Kris Jenner Lets Loose With Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Closing Night Amid Tense Interaction With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

Source: @krisjenner/@gayleking/Instagram

Kris Jenner enjoyed a wild night out with Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King during Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter tour performance.

July 28 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Kris Jenner embarked on a rowdy girls' night out.

The Kardashians star, 69, enlisted besties Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King for a fun evening at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.

Image of Kris Jenner danced to Beyoncé's greatest hits.
Source: @gayleking/@krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner danced to Beyoncé's greatest hits.

The singer, 43, performed in her final Cowboy Carter concert at Allegiant Stadium, with Jenner cheering her on from a floor seat. She leaped out of her chair and began line dancing with Winfrey and King, as well as daughter Khloé Kardashian, Abby Phillip, Tyler Perry and Tina Knowles. The crew held hands and belted out Beyoncé's Grammy Award-winning hit "Texas Hold 'Em."

"Don’t know ANYBODY that can remain seated when @beyonce sings 'Texas Hold ‘Em' 🤠," King captioned an Instagram Reel. "Everybody’s on their feet whether you can dance or not! This is as [sic] one of the highlights of the last night of Cowboy Carter Tour and there were many!!"

Source: @gayleking/Instagram

Kris Jenner got rowdy at the Cowboy Carter tour.

Jenner filmed herself with Kardashian and Winfrey as they shouted the lyrics to "Love on Top." The video then cut to two large screens projecting the musician strutting with her backup dancers. Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, 13, took the stage, overcome with tears over the tour's conclusion.

The award-winning artist also reunited with Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a surprise performance of some of their greatest hits, including "Bootylicious" and "Lose My Breath."

"WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce’s spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny’s Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!! 🤩🤩," Kris wrote on her Instagram post.

"Lady O knowing all the lyrics, that’s a MOMENT 😭😭😭😭," one person commented in reference to Oprah.

Hilaria Baldwin and Faye Resnick also joined the comments section with hearts and raised-hands emojis.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Awkward Concert Exchange

Kris Jenner

Image of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are allegedly going through relationship troubles.
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are allegedly going through relationship troubles.

According to an eyewitness, things seemed to be "visibly tense" between Kris and longtime beau Corey Gamble at the concert. The momager was spotted walking away from her boyfriend in the VIP section, with Khloé allegedly trying to "reassure" a "frustrated" Corey. The heated moment raised concerns of a potential breakup brewing between the couple of over a decade.

Cowboy Carter Tour Opening Night

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King supported Beyoncé from the crowd.

Both Oprah, 71, and Gayle, 70, also attended the opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, on Monday, April 28. During her first concert, Beyoncé notably brought out her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, 7. Blue Ivy served as a backup dancer in several moments throughout the evening, including a viral do-si-do moment with her mom for "Texas Hold 'Em." During "Déjà Vu," she took center stage and performed the original '00s choreography from Beyoncé's B'Day album.

At one point, Rumi ran on stage, donned in a shimmery gold feather dress, as the pop star wrapped an arm around her waist. The child was all smiles and waved to fans in the audience.

Blue Ivy's Cowboy Carter Concert Blunder

Image of Blue Ivy had an accessory malfunction on stage.
Source: @rianarlynn/TikTok

Blue Ivy had an accessory malfunction on stage.

During a hilarious moment at the Cowboy Carter tour in Chicago on May 15, Blue Ivy's earrings got stuck in her mom's hair. The teen handled the mishap like a pro and fixed the jewelry in between dance moves.

