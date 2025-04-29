Slimmed-Down Oprah Winfrey Shocks Fans as She Shows Off Her New Figure at Beyoncé Concert: Photos
They Beyhive is buzzing... about Oprah Winfrey!
Social media users flooded the media mogul, 71, with compliments after she showed off her slimmer figure at the opening night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday, April 28.
In photos posted by best friend Gayle King, the philanthropist wowed in a white turtleneck top, wide-legged, light wash jeans and a unique duster coat that featured an ombre effect, going from a bedazzled denim top to a white bottom.
She accessorized with silver earrings, her signature glasses, black sneakers and a cream crossbody bag.
"Tonight’s the night! The outfits have been picked …@beyonce we are on the way 🤠🤠🤠," King, 62, captioned some snaps they took before heading to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
In another Instagram post, the group of gal pals took a shot next to Tyler Perry, 55, with the TV journalist writing, "You meet the nicest people at a @beyonce concert 🤠🤠🤠🤠."
Winfrey documented the epic night by sharing a video of herself belting out of one the Grammy winner's country tunes.
"Finally got to sing 'Texas Hold ‘Em' at the top of my lungs with @beyonce!" the author raved. "Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them 🤠."
As the photos and videos made the rounds on social media, plenty of fans gushed over Winfrey's appearance, with one person tweeting, "No shade this is the best Oprah has ever looked."
"Lady O looks good AF!!!" declared another admirer, while a third said, "Oprah looks so good. Is she wearing Valentino?"
In addition to footage taken in Winfrey's seats, one fan posted a video that showed the former talk show host and her friends down on the floor alongside Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.
As OK! reported, the Color Purple actress was an open book about her weight-loss struggles over the years, but in 2023, she confessed she started using weight-loss medication GLP-1, similar to popular drugs like Ozempic.
The star admitted she was hesitant about using the medication, but once she "released [her] own shame about it," she felt free.
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the TV producer explained. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey insisted. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."