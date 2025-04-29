Slimmed-Down Oprah Winfrey Shocks Fans as She Shows Off Her New Figure at Beyoncé Concert: Photos

In photos posted by best friend Gayle King, the philanthropist wowed in a white turtleneck top, wide-legged, light wash jeans and a unique duster coat that featured an ombre effect, going from a bedazzled denim top to a white bottom.

She accessorized with silver earrings, her signature glasses, black sneakers and a cream crossbody bag.

"Tonight’s the night! The outfits have been picked …@beyonce we are on the way 🤠🤠🤠," King, 62, captioned some snaps they took before heading to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

In another Instagram post, the group of gal pals took a shot next to Tyler Perry, 55, with the TV journalist writing, "You meet the nicest people at a @beyonce concert 🤠🤠🤠🤠."