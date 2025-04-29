or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Oprah Winfrey
OK LogoNEWS

Slimmed-Down Oprah Winfrey Shocks Fans as She Shows Off Her New Figure at Beyoncé Concert: Photos

Photo of Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey with two friends
Source: @gayleking/instagram

Oprah Winfrey had a GNO at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

By:

April 29 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

They Beyhive is buzzing... about Oprah Winfrey!

Social media users flooded the media mogul, 71, with compliments after she showed off her slimmer figure at the opening night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday, April 28.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey slimmed down body beyonce concert photos
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey had a ball attending the first night of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos posted by best friend Gayle King, the philanthropist wowed in a white turtleneck top, wide-legged, light wash jeans and a unique duster coat that featured an ombre effect, going from a bedazzled denim top to a white bottom.

She accessorized with silver earrings, her signature glasses, black sneakers and a cream crossbody bag.

"Tonight’s the night! The outfits have been picked …@beyonce we are on the way 🤠🤠🤠," King, 62, captioned some snaps they took before heading to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

In another Instagram post, the group of gal pals took a shot next to Tyler Perry, 55, with the TV journalist writing, "You meet the nicest people at a @beyonce concert 🤠🤠🤠🤠."

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey slimmed down body beyonce concert photos
Source: @gayleking/instagram

Fans raved over the mogul's appearance, with one writing on social media, 'She looks so good!'

Article continues below advertisement

Winfrey documented the epic night by sharing a video of herself belting out of one the Grammy winner's country tunes.

"Finally got to sing 'Texas Hold ‘Em' at the top of my lungs with @beyonce!" the author raved. "Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them 🤠."

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Oprah Winfrey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As the photos and videos made the rounds on social media, plenty of fans gushed over Winfrey's appearance, with one person tweeting, "No shade this is the best Oprah has ever looked."

"Lady O looks good AF!!!" declared another admirer, while a third said, "Oprah looks so good. Is she wearing Valentino?"

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey slimmed down body beyonce concert photos
Source: @gayleking/instagram

The former talk show host ran into Tyler Perry at the concert.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to footage taken in Winfrey's seats, one fan posted a video that showed the former talk show host and her friends down on the floor alongside Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

As OK! reported, the Color Purple actress was an open book about her weight-loss struggles over the years, but in 2023, she confessed she started using weight-loss medication GLP-1, similar to popular drugs like Ozempic.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah winfrey slimmed down body beyonce concert photos
Source: mega

In 2023, the actress revealed she started using weight-loss medication.

Article continues below advertisement

The star admitted she was hesitant about using the medication, but once she "released [her] own shame about it," she felt free.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the TV producer explained. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey insisted. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.