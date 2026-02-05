Slim Oprah Winfrey Rings in 72 With a Rigorous 72-Minute Workout: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 72nd birthday in an unconventional yet inspiring way: with a rigorous 72-minute cardio workout. The media mogul took to Instagram on Thursday, January 29, to share a video of herself sweating it out in her home gym.

Source: @oprah/Instagram Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 72nd birthday with a 72-minute workout.

“I never thought I’d spend my birthday doing a workout, let alone a 72-minute one!” she wrote in the post. Winfrey’s choice of birthday activity highlights her dedication to fitness and health as she ages. Dressed in a white long-sleeved workout top and navy blue leggings, Winfrey started her session on a treadmill. She encouraged herself with enthusiasm, shouting, “Come on. Let’s go! This is where it all starts!”

As the workout progressed, Winfrey transitioned to a stationary bike, where an off-camera voice urged her on: “You better work!” At one point, she was so winded that she struggled to respond, showcasing the intensity of her efforts. “Minute 32 of 72. Checking in,” the person filming said, capturing her determination. Winfrey pushed through the exhaustion, moving on to the climber and ending with the ski machine. The video concluded with her taking a moment to catch her breath, joking, “I don’t know my name.”

Source: @oprah/Instagram The author shared the intense cardio session on Instagram.

Following the workout, Winfrey expressed gratitude toward her fans for their birthday wishes. In a separate post, she reflected on her age, stating, “Life at 72 is looking different than every other decade.” She explained that due to her health journey, she decided to incorporate strength training into her routine. “Two summers and two new knees ago, I decided to add strength training to my workouts because we all need to maintain muscle as we get older,” she wrote.

Source: @oprah/Instagram The workout included a treadmill, bike, climber and ski machine.

In recent years, Winfrey has spoken openly about her health, including her use of GLP-1 medication for weight management. She emphasized, “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

Winfrey has also made lifestyle changes, such as eliminating alcohol from her diet. “I literally had 17 shots one night,” she admitted, highlighting her commitment to healthier choices. Her partner, Stedman Graham, has been her rock throughout her health journey. Winfrey praised him, saying, “He has absolutely been nothing but supportive through all of it.”

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey said her health routine has changed as she's gotten older.