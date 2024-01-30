OK Magazine
Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Turning 70 by Running on the Beach After Admitting She's Using Weight-Loss Drugs: Watch

oprah celebrates turning pp
Source: mega;@oprah/instagram
Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey rang in her big day by enjoying a nice run by the water — just a few months after she admitted she's been using weight-loss drugs to slim down.

"Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love 🥳," the TV host captioned the video via Instagram on Monday, January 29.

In the video clip, the actress can be seen jogging on the beach with her dog alongside a friend.

As OK! previously reported, Winfrey, who has been vocal about yo-yoing over the years, hasn't been shy about flaunting her fit physique on social media.

oprah celebrates turning mega
Source: mega

Oprah Winfrey turned 70 on January 29.

Prior to the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, Winfrey showed off her gorgeous frock.

"Off to the @criticschoice. Thanks @dolcegabbana for another knockout Purple dress 💜," she captioned the video via Instagram.

oprah celebrates turning jpg
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey has been showing off her svelte figure on social media.

As OK! previously reported, the television producer admitted to People in an interview that she is now taking medication to help her shed some pounds — something she at first felt ashamed about.

"I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she recalled. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."

oprah celebrates turning
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey admitted she's been using weight-loss medication.

Oprah Winfrey
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she said, adding that she took the meds before Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating, and "instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound . . . It quiets the food noise."

oprah celebrates turning
Source: mega

Oprah Winfrey said it helps her to not yo-yo.

Though Winfrey did not reveal the specific drug she's taking, she said she uses it "as as a tool to manage not yo-yoing."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she added.

Meanwhile, Jillian Michaels slammed Winfrey for being so candid about taking the medication.

"Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic," Michaels claimed. "Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business."

"I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs. I think it's important to put that out there right off the bat," The Biggest Loser star added.

