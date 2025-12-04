or
Oprah Shows Off Curve-Hugging White Dress in Australia After Weight-Loss Confession: Watch

composite photo of oprah winfrey
Source: mega; @oprah/instagram

Oprah showed off her slimmed-down curves in Australia on Wednesday, December 3.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey continues to flaunt her slimmer figure Down Under.

The iconic talk show host's tiny waist was cinched in a corset-style white dress for the kick-off of her Australian speaking tour in Sydney on Wednesday, December 3.

Posting a video to Instagram that showed her walking toward the stage, the 71-year-old could be seen strutting her stuff in the curve-hugging dress.

Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her Australian speaking tour on Wednesday, December 3.

Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Slim Figure

image of Oprah Winfrey wore a white dress in Sydney, Australia.
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah Winfrey wore a white dress in Sydney, Australia.

Just two days prior, she announced on Instagram she had landed in Australia for her "Oprah: In Conversation” shows.

She shared another video of herself donning a blue workout outfit that highlighted her new, trimmer figure.

The television personality, who's been candid about struggling with her weight for years, has been displaying her weight-loss transformation often in recent months.

In August, Winfrey showed off her slim waist on vacation in Italy. She wore a simple white tee tucked into high-waisted khaki linen pants that complemented her curves.

Oprah Winfrey Confessed to Using Weight-Loss Medication

image of Oprah has been showing off her weight loss for months.
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah has been showing off her weight loss for months.

As OK! previously reported, the Color Purple actress admitted in 2023 that she started using GLP-1 medication, similar to popular drugs like Ozempic, to help her shed some unwanted pounds.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the TV producer explained in an interview. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."

Oprah Winfrey

image of Oprah has lost a lot of weight since using a GLP-1 medication.
Source: @oprah/instagram

Oprah has lost a lot of weight since using a GLP-1 medication.

While she was at first hesitant to try the medication, she eventually "released [her] own shame about it."

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey declared. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

The Star Was 'Treated Differently' When Heavier

image of Oprah Winfrey shared she used to be treated 'differently' when she was over 200 pounds.
Source: mega

Oprah Winfrey shared she used to be treated 'differently' when she was over 200 pounds.

Winfrey's physical transformation follows years of struggling with her weight fluctuating in front of the camera.

The talk show queen lost 67 pounds in 1988, committing herself to a liquid diet and exercise, but regained the weight in 1990.

She even revealed she was treated "differently" when she weighed over 200 pounds.

Opening about shopping when she was at her highest weight during her Oprah Daily’s "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," in 2023, she admitted, "All of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do."

