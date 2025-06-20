Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spent at Least $4,200 on Drugs Every 2 Months, Would Make Staff Try First to 'Check It Was Good,' Ex-Assistant Claims

The former assistant said he worked for Combs from the end of 2022 to March 2024, a time period in which he was asked to buy thousands of dollars worth of drugs like marijuana, cocaine, pink cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine. He estimated purchasing around $4,200 worth of weed for the music mogul every two months.

Paul claimed Combs would make him try the drugs — one time in front of the Bad Boy Records founder — to make sure they were safe for him to consume. He allegedly had to take 2C at a Coachella after-party to "check if it was good."

"I said yes and then I kept working," Paul said on the stand.