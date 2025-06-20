Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spent at Least $4,200 on Drugs Every 2 Months, Would Make Staff Try First to 'Check It Was Good,' Ex-Assistant Claims
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant is testifying about the rapper's drug-filled lifestyle.
The disgraced rapper's ex-employee Brendan Paul was the latest witness to be called to the stand on Friday, June 20, amid Combs' ongoing trial on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
While testifying, Paul spoke about some of his job requirements — one of which allegedly included securing drugs for his boss on a bi-monthly basis.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spent Thousands a Month on Drugs
The former assistant said he worked for Combs from the end of 2022 to March 2024, a time period in which he was asked to buy thousands of dollars worth of drugs like marijuana, cocaine, pink cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine. He estimated purchasing around $4,200 worth of weed for the music mogul every two months.
Paul claimed Combs would make him try the drugs — one time in front of the Bad Boy Records founder — to make sure they were safe for him to consume. He allegedly had to take 2C at a Coachella after-party to "check if it was good."
"I said yes and then I kept working," Paul said on the stand.
Former Diddy Assistant Arrested in Airport After Carrying the Rapper's Cocaine
The assistant's time working for Combs came to an end in March 2024 after Paul was arrested at a Miami airport for cocaine possession.
Paul allegedly had found the powdery substance in Combs' room before they left for a family trip to the Bahamas, however, he forgot to remove it from his bag prior to heading to the airport.
Combs' defense team made Paul confirm during cross-examination that no one from Combs nor his team asked him to bring the cocaine in his bag.
Paul mentioned how the charges against him were dropped, though he never informed police about where he got the cocaine from due to "loyalty." He hasn't spoken to Combs since his arrest, however.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Staffers Would Work for Days on End With No Sleep
Paul's employment for Combs started on a positive note, he explained in court, noting how he played two years of college basketball at Syracuse University and would help formulate the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's diet and workout plans.
The staffer had similar recounts of the downsides of working for Combs — which sometimes involved being on the job for days at a time without sleeping. He claimed individuals would be fired for minor reasons and hired back without any acknowledgement of their termination.
In order to stay awake, Paul confessed he would take "prescription Adderall" and use cocaine on "rare, rare" occasions.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wanted His Staff to 'Move Like SEAL Team Six'
Elaborating on their work environment, Paul alleged Combs wanted his staff to "move like SEAL Team Six," which is the name for the U.S. Navy special operations group that killed Osama Bin Laden.
Paul informed the court how a former assistant tried warning him about the intensity of the job, stating things like, "get in to get out," "if you have a girlfriend, break up with her" and "you’ll never see your family."
During redirect examination, Paul was asked how he feels about Combs today, to which he replied: "It's complicated."