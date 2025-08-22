NEWS Oprah Winfrey Shows Off Slim Waist During Luxe Italian Vacation After She Confessed to Using Weight-Loss Medication: Photos Source: MEGA; @oprah/Instagram Oprah Winfrey is having the summer of a lifetime, showing off her slim physique in a white top during a trip to Italy. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey is having the summer of a lifetime as she flaunts her slimmer figure. The talk show host, 71, took some time to go “truffle hunting” while exploring Umbria, Italy, in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21. In the snaps, Winfrey wore high-waisted khaki wide-leg linen pants and highlighted her small waist with a slim-fitting white blouse.

Oprah Showed Off Her Figure in Italy

Source: @oprah/Instagram Oprah traveled to Italy to go truffle hunting.

“Oprah has sought out great truffles wherever they grow, wherever they’re served, and wherever that heady, earthy aroma can pull her in like a siren’s song,” the caption explained. “And this summer she went truffle hunting in Italy.”

Fans Noticed Oprah's Slimmed Down Look

Source: @oprah/Instagram Oprah has lost a lot of weight in recent months.

Fans have noticed Oprah’s slimmed-down look in recent months. As OK! previously reported, the Color Purple actress confessed in 2023 that she started using GLP-1 medication, similar to popular drugs like Ozempic, to assist with her weight-loss struggles. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the TV producer explained. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."

Oprah Confirmed GLP-1 Drug Use

Source: @oprah/Instagram Oprah admitted to using OZP-1 medication.

Although she was hesitant to use the medication, once she "released [her] own shame about it," she felt free. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey insisted. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Oprah Winfrey Made an Appearance at Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey recently stopped by Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' tour.