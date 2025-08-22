or
Oprah Winfrey Shows Off Slim Waist During Luxe Italian Vacation After She Confessed to Using Weight-Loss Medication: Photos

Source: MEGA; @oprah/Instagram

Oprah Winfrey is having the summer of a lifetime, showing off her slim physique in a white top during a trip to Italy.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey is having the summer of a lifetime as she flaunts her slimmer figure.

The talk show host, 71, took some time to go “truffle hunting” while exploring Umbria, Italy, in new photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 21. In the snaps, Winfrey wore high-waisted khaki wide-leg linen pants and highlighted her small waist with a slim-fitting white blouse.

Oprah Showed Off Her Figure in Italy

Source: @oprah/Instagram

Oprah traveled to Italy to go truffle hunting.

“Oprah has sought out great truffles wherever they grow, wherever they’re served, and wherever that heady, earthy aroma can pull her in like a siren’s song,” the caption explained. “And this summer she went truffle hunting in Italy.”

Fans Noticed Oprah's Slimmed Down Look

Source: @oprah/Instagram

Oprah has lost a lot of weight in recent months.

Fans have noticed Oprah’s slimmed-down look in recent months. As OK! previously reported, the Color Purple actress confessed in 2023 that she started using GLP-1 medication, similar to popular drugs like Ozempic, to assist with her weight-loss struggles.

"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," the TV producer explained. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control. Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain."

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Confirmed GLP-1 Drug Use

Source: @oprah/Instagram

Oprah admitted to using OZP-1 medication.

Although she was hesitant to use the medication, once she "released [her] own shame about it," she felt free.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey insisted. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Oprah Winfrey Made an Appearance at Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey recently stopped by Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' tour.

The philanthropist was most recently seen during the closing night of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour in Las Vegas on July 26. The talk show host spent time dancing along her A-list group of friends that included Kris Jenner, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Khloé Kardashian and Kirby Bumpus.

"The whole Cowboy Carter show leaves you so in awe and overjoyed with @beyonce’s vision. Her artistry and her ability to be that supreme at what she does, makes you want to be better at whatever you do," Winfrey raved in an Instagram post. "Can’t wait to see the special show that tells us how she did it. And then we still won’t know — it’s a G-- thing!"

