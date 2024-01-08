OK Magazine
Orlando Bloom Attends 2024 Golden Globes Without Katy Perry Despite It Being Their 8th Anniversary: Photos

orlando bloom attends golden globes without katy perry th anniversary photos
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 8 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom found a way to be together even when they're physically apart.

Though the actor went solo to the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, he FaceTimed the singer as he was driven to the Los Angeles event.

katy perry orlando bloom
Source: @katyperry/instagram

Orlando Bloom FaceTimed Katy Perry as he made his way to the 2024 Golden Globes.

On Perry's Instagram Story, the singer shared a screenshot that showed her and her fiancé talking over the phone, with Perry's face looking as though she gasped when she saw the handsome actor in his tux.

"Guess my face says it all @orlandobloom 😍," she captioned the snap.

katy perry orlando bloom
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The awards ceremony took place on the couple's 8th anniversary.

In a second post, the mom-of-one, 39, shared a selfie of the Pirates of the Caribbean lead, 46, as he appeared to have a drink somewhere before or after the program.

"Happy 8 year anniversary doe [sic]," Perry said. "Guess the spell worked✨."

It's unclear why the American Idol judge didn't join her beau at the awards ceremony, though it may have been so she could stay home with their daughter, Daisy Dove, 3.

katy perry orlando bloom
Source: mega

The pair got engaged in 2019.

Nonetheless, the "Roar" vocalist revealed she and Bloom always ensure they have date nights.

"We have a really good calendar," she shared in a 2023 interview. "We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like 'Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead."

That same year, Perry confessed things aren't always smooth sailing between the two.

"Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O. [knocked out]🚨," she wrote on Instagram. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️."

In the comments section of the upload, the British actor penned, "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn't have it any other way 😍."

katy perry orlando bloom
Source: mega

Perry and the actor share one daughter.

The pair became engaged in 2019, but in 2022, the pop star admitted they didn't have a wedding date yet.

"There's still a plan but the location is challenging," she spilled on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I love a big celebration. I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon."

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while Bloom and model Miranda Kerr were hitched from 2010 to 2013.

Bloom and his former spouse co-parent 13-year-old son Flynn.

