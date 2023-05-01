Katy Perry Admits She & Orlando Bloom Have to 'Continuously Put in the Work to Make Sure' Their Relationship is 'O.K.'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom do whatever it takes to make sure their relationship is OK.

The "Firework" musician offered some insight into the A-listers' relationship aspirations early Sunday morning, April 30. Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of herself and Bloom all dressed up, Perry wrote: "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨."