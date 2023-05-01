Katy Perry Admits She & Orlando Bloom Have to 'Continuously Put in the Work to Make Sure' Their Relationship is 'O.K.'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom do whatever it takes to make sure their relationship is OK.
The "Firework" musician offered some insight into the A-listers' relationship aspirations early Sunday morning, April 30. Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of herself and Bloom all dressed up, Perry wrote: "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨."
"Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time," the mother-of-one's caption read. "I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️."
Bloom praised the mother of his daughter, Daisy Dove, 2, in the comments section, writing: "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn't have it any other way 😍."
The first photo featured a dolled-up Perry in a dazzling black-and-silver gown gazing at her fiancé, who wore a navy suit with a black bow tie. The second snap was a solo of the controversial American Idol judge looking at the camera while showing off her perfectly made-up face followed by another of the engaged duo holding each other close.
Prior to Perry, 38, touching on the couple's relationship, Bloom, 46, got real about some of the challenges the coparents, who have been engaged since 2019, face.
Admitting that "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pointed out "there's definitely never a dull moment" in his relationship with Perry — whom he dubbed his "baby mama and life partner.
Bloom hinted that the two being cut from two completely different clothes may be partly to blame for why they butt heads, explaining they're in "two very different pools."
"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."
Despite some bumps in the road, Bloom clarified that he's grateful for the love he and Perry have found. "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did," the father-of-two — who also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr — concluded.