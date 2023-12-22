Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have a 'Really Good Calendar' in Order to Fit in Date Nights: 'We Plan Way Ahead'
Katy Perry revealed her secret for making time to appreciate her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, amid the stars’ intense schedules.
When it comes to planning date nights, Perry explained, "We have a really good calendar.”
"We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead," she explained.
As for work and taking care of her and Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, 3, the singer shared how she always makes time for everything.
"I am very happy, it's balanced," she said in an interview at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. "It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year."
The pop sensation overjoyed her fans with her Las Vegas residency this year, which featured the vocalist’s biggest hits. Daisy even made an appearance at the fun-filled show, and the “Teenage Dream” artist divulged how much her daughter loved the performance.
"I say, 'Mommy goes singing,' and she understands," Perry said of the toddler. "She's like, 'Tonight? You're going tonight?' And she loves Las Vegas. I tell you, I swear to you. She loves Las Vegas so much. She always wants to go to Vegas. We just have the best time."
As for giving her mom some pointers, Perry noted Daisy isn’t quite there yet, but she's sure she’ll have opinions when she gets older.
"She's only three-and-a-half," she stated, "but I'm sure at four and five, yeah."
As OK! previously reported, during the “California Gurls” last residency show, she mentioned how motherhood has changed her partying habits.
"I was crazy in my twenties, but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6:30 whether I am hungover or not," she told the audience. "It's shameful to be hungover with your kids. I just hear, 'Wake up mum let's watch Minions!'"
"Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks, then the next day... bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day," she added.
Despite these remarks, the mother-of-one was spotted post-concert at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart at the DJ booth.
Bloom and Perry were photographed passing out shots of tequila and reportedly celebrated until around 3 a.m.
"Perry was full of life, posing for wacky photos that match her fun personality and jumping on the mic to amp up the crowd. She was in full celebration mode," an eyewitness source dished.
