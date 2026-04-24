Everything You Need to Know About Orlando Bloom's Shockingly Younger Model Girlfriend 

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Source: MEGA, @luisalaemmel/Instagram; @katyperry/Instagram Orlando Bloom reportedly embarked on a new relationship after the breakup from Katy Perry.

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The development follows Bloom's separation from Perry, 41, in July 2025 after nine years together, during which they became engaged and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, now 5. A source familiar with the situation told us: "What's surprised people around them is just how quickly this has moved from early meetings into something that feels more established, especially with him already being welcomed into Luisa's close circle of friends, which signals a deeper level of commitment on Orlando's part." They added: "This doesn't have the feel of something fleeting – Orlando and Luisa have been deliberately carving out time together in private, away from public attention, and those who know them think it has the foundations to develop into something long-term."

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom separated in 2025.

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Laemmel was born and raised in Zurich and began modeling at 16 after entering the Elite Model Look contest. Alongside her work in fashion, she studied psychology in England, earning a Bachelor of Science with honors, and has lived in Paris, Milan, London and New York City since relocating there in 2019. Her career includes campaigns for major beauty brands such as Maybelline and Max Factor, as well as collaborations with labels including L'Oreal, Vera Wang, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein, Akris and Guerlain. She has appeared in publications including Cosmopolitan and L'Officiel, and is currently signed to agencies across New York, Paris, Milan, Gothenburg, Los Angeles and Zurich.

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Source: @luisalaemmel/Instagram Luisa Laemmel started modeling at 16.

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Outside of modeling, Laemmel is described as having a strong interest in mental health, psychology and environmental issues. Industry observers note her academic background and international career have set her apart within the modeling world, combining commercial success with broader intellectual pursuits. Bloom's new relationship comes months after he and Perry confirmed the end of their engagement. In a joint statement released on July 3, 2025, representatives said the pair had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," adding their shared priority remained raising their daughter with "love, stability, and mutual respect."

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