Everything You Need to Know About Orlando Bloom's Shockingly Younger Model Girlfriend
April 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Orlando Bloom has embarked on a new relationship with a significantly younger model following his split from Katy Perry – and OK! has all the details on his fresh-faced new partner.
Bloom, 49 – who shot to global fame through blockbuster franchises – is dating Swiss model Luisa Laemmel, 28, after the pair was first linked in February when they were photographed leaving the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, arm-in-arm.
The relationship appears to have progressed in recent weeks, with reports that Bloom traveled to Switzerland for a short break, where he met Laemmel's friends before the couple spent time together at the luxury Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne.
The development follows Bloom's separation from Perry, 41, in July 2025 after nine years together, during which they became engaged and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, now 5.
A source familiar with the situation told us: "What's surprised people around them is just how quickly this has moved from early meetings into something that feels more established, especially with him already being welcomed into Luisa's close circle of friends, which signals a deeper level of commitment on Orlando's part."
They added: "This doesn't have the feel of something fleeting – Orlando and Luisa have been deliberately carving out time together in private, away from public attention, and those who know them think it has the foundations to develop into something long-term."
Laemmel was born and raised in Zurich and began modeling at 16 after entering the Elite Model Look contest.
Alongside her work in fashion, she studied psychology in England, earning a Bachelor of Science with honors, and has lived in Paris, Milan, London and New York City since relocating there in 2019.
Her career includes campaigns for major beauty brands such as Maybelline and Max Factor, as well as collaborations with labels including L'Oreal, Vera Wang, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein, Akris and Guerlain.
She has appeared in publications including Cosmopolitan and L'Officiel, and is currently signed to agencies across New York, Paris, Milan, Gothenburg, Los Angeles and Zurich.
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Outside of modeling, Laemmel is described as having a strong interest in mental health, psychology and environmental issues. Industry observers note her academic background and international career have set her apart within the modeling world, combining commercial success with broader intellectual pursuits.
Bloom's new relationship comes months after he and Perry confirmed the end of their engagement.
In a joint statement released on July 3, 2025, representatives said the pair had been "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," adding their shared priority remained raising their daughter with "love, stability, and mutual respect."
Pop singer Perry has also moved on with Justin Trudeau, 54, the former Canadian prime minister. The pair was first seen together in July 2025 during a dinner in Montreal, before Trudeau attended one of Perry's Lifetimes Tour performances alongside his daughter, Ella-Grace.
Subsequent sightings, including a yacht trip off Santa Barbara and a shared visit to Japan later that year, appeared to confirm the relationship, with Perry posting images of the two together on social media.
Public reaction to Bloom's reported relationship with Laemmel has focused mainly on the couple's age difference, as well as the speed with which both Bloom and Perry appear to have entered new relationships following their split.