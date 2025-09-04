Miranda Kerr Reveals Where Exes Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Stand After Their Split
Miranda Kerr is weighing in on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s breakup.
On Thursday, September 4, the supermodel appeared on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” and shared how things really are between her ex-husband and the pop star following their split.
When host Kyle Sandilands asked if the breakup was “mutual,” Kerr didn’t hesitate to reply.
“Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating [their daughter] Daisy's birthday,” she shared.
She added, “We're one big, happy family. Katy is amazing, I love her. And Orlando obviously.”
Kerr and Bloom’s history goes way back. The two started dating in 2007, got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot just a month later. They welcomed their son, Flynn, in January 2011 before splitting in 2013.
Bloom moved on with Perry, and after nearly a decade of an on-again, off-again romance, the pair officially confirmed their breakup in June.
Still, Kerr stressed the importance of keeping things “harmonious" for everyone's sake.
“If you do have animosity, it only hurts yourself,” she explained. "The needs of the child always need to come first."
Talking about exes, she added, "They're going to be in your life for the rest of your life. Be peaceful."
Both Bloom and Perry addressed the breakup with a joint statement through their reps.
“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” they told Us Weekly on July 3. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”
“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” another source told the outlet in June. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”
According to the insider, their breakup had been “a long time coming” after months of tension. Despite the end of their romance, Bloom and Perry remain united for their daughter.
“They are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together,” another insider shared with the publication. “Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the [Jeff] Bezos’ wedding. It’s not messy between them.”
“They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake,” the source explained. “They will keep their lives in Montecito. They are prioritizing stability and consistency for Daisy.”
Meanwhile, Perry’s love life has continued to make headlines.
She was recently linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but things have "cool[ed] down." The pair shared an intimate dinner in Montreal in July, followed by his appearance at her sold-out Lifetimes concert in Canada.
Things have changed, as a Daily Mail source reported that communication between the two has “waned in the past two weeks.”
“She's busy, he's busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off,” they shared.