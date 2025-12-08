or
Katy Perry's Date Nights With Orlando Bloom vs. Justin Trudeau Investigated: What to Know

katy perry date night differences orlando bloom vs justin trudeau
Source: MEGA; @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry enjoyed a date night with Justin Trudeau at the same Tokyo restaurant she previously visited with Orlando Bloom in 2024.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 8 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Made Their Instagram Debut

katy perry date night differences orlando bloom vs justin trudeau
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry began dating Justin Trudeau following her split from Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry's chemistry with Justin Trudeau is getting more fan approval than her past romance with Orlando Bloom.

After months of speculation, the "Firework" hitmaker went Instagram official with the former Canadian prime minister on December 6. She uploaded a carousel of photos and videos from their Japan trip amid her Lifetimes Tour, with one clip capturing their special date night at a sushi restaurant.

"Tokyo times on tour and more ( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️," she captioned the post.

Perry can be seen trying a local dish in the black-and-white clip, while Trudeau gazes at her lovingly with a warm smile.

Fans showered the post with positive messages.

"The way he's looking at her 🥹✨," one said, while a second wrote, "The way Justin looks at you 🥰♥️."

A third pointed out, "You look sooo happy, love this 🥰♥️."

Katy Perry Had a Date With Orlando Bloom at the Same Tokyo Spot

katy perry date night differences orlando bloom vs justin trudeau
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.

Katy Perry

Perry shared a video in 2024 that appeared to have been filmed at the same restaurant. At the time, she and Bloom toasted their sake glasses then quietly drank the famous Japanese rice wine.

"Sending love to all in this next year… the new year is always an opportunity for transformation… as a 5x ♏️ transformation is my middle name… ✨," she shared in the caption.

She added, "We put the OK in tOKyo for NY 🎊🎍(speaking of you can stream OK or more appropriately, No Tears For New Years on your @denonofficial 🎧💁🏻‍♀️)."

Fans Compared Katy Perry's Dates With Orlando Bloom and Justin Trudeau

katy perry date night differences orlando bloom vs justin trudeau
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumors over the summer.

After Perry and Trudeau confirmed their romance, fans were quick to highlight the striking differences between the two date nights.

"the difference in energy between orlando & justin trudeau.. in the same f------ restaurant," one fan shared on X.

Another agreed, writing, "yeah... justin's more invested in this relationship. the eyes chico, they dont lie."

"Oddly happy for her," a third expressed. "Trudeau was a lame leader, totally useless. But I get the sense he can be a decent enough partner in a relationship."

One fan also brought up how Perry's song "Bandaids" is about Bloom. The track includes the heartbreaking lines "It's not that complicated / To ask me how my day is" and "You were there, but you weren't / Got so used to you letting me down," seemingly alluding to the reason for their split.

