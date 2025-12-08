Katy Perry's Date Nights With Orlando Bloom vs. Justin Trudeau Investigated: What to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Made Their Instagram Debut

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry began dating Justin Trudeau following her split from Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Had a Date With Orlando Bloom at the Same Tokyo Spot

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were together for nine years.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Perry shared a video in 2024 that appeared to have been filmed at the same restaurant. At the time, she and Bloom toasted their sake glasses then quietly drank the famous Japanese rice wine. "Sending love to all in this next year… the new year is always an opportunity for transformation… as a 5x ♏️ transformation is my middle name… ✨," she shared in the caption. She added, "We put the OK in tOKyo for NY 🎊🎍(speaking of you can stream OK or more appropriately, No Tears For New Years on your @denonofficial 🎧💁🏻‍♀️)."

Fans Compared Katy Perry's Dates With Orlando Bloom and Justin Trudeau

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumors over the summer.