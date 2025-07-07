Jenna Bush Hager Forced to Pick Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom When Asked Whose Side She's on Post-Split
Jenna Bush Hager was asked to choose between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom — and she was not hesitant to answer.
During the Monday, July 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, weighed in on the celebrity breakup.
Pop culture expert Nessa Diab called attention to Perry and Bloom's "sad" split during "The Scoop" segment.
"So if you had to hang out with one of them right now, [who would you pick?]" Diab inquired.
"Okay, I love Katy Perry," Bush Hager immediately answered, then giving Bloom credit. "They're both wonderful people."
Guest co-host Dwyane Wade seemed to lean more toward the Troy actor.
"I love Katy Perry, but Orlando Bloom, he embraces you in such a [nice way]," the NBA star said, positioning his arms as if he were giving a tight hug.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Shocking Split
An insider confirmed Bloom and Perry ended their nine-year relationship nearly two weeks ago.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," the source told a news outlet on Wednesday, June 25. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
Things have been "tense" between the couple, who share a daughter, Daisy, 4. They have reportedly been "living apart since Katy has been on tour," and she is "renting out" her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.
"Her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence," the insider said, noting the duo was "planning on making the Westcott home their family home, but plans have changed."
Katy Perry Abruptly Cries During Recent Concert
During her Monday, June 30, concert in Australia, the "Roar" singer burst into tears and held her hands in the shape of a heart to the audience, indicating lingering sadness over the breakup.
"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia," she expressed. "It means the world."
Orlando Bloom Gets 'Flirty' With Kim Kardashian in Venice
Meanwhile, the actor was all smiles when attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Italy on June 27.
"Orlando looks in good spirits — no signs of sadness, hesitancy or lack of confidence," body language expert Darren Stanton told a publication after photos of the actor made the rounds on the internet. "When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian, he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture. It shows he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself or there’s a lack of confidence."
Perry was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, while the Pirates of the Caribbean star was wed to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. He shares a son, Flynn, 13, with the Australian model.
Katy and Orlando got together in 2016, briefly separated in 2017, and got back together in 2018. They became engaged in 2019 but never married.