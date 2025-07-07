Jenna Bush Hager Forced to Pick Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom When Asked Whose Side She's on Post-Split

Pop culture expert Nessa Diab called attention to Perry and Bloom's "sad" split during "The Scoop" segment.

"So if you had to hang out with one of them right now, [who would you pick?]" Diab inquired.

"Okay, I love Katy Perry," Bush Hager immediately answered, then giving Bloom credit. "They're both wonderful people."

Guest co-host Dwyane Wade seemed to lean more toward the Troy actor.

"I love Katy Perry, but Orlando Bloom, he embraces you in such a [nice way]," the NBA star said, positioning his arms as if he were giving a tight hug.