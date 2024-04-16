OK Magazine
Orlando Blooms Raves Over Katy Perry's Hot Look Before Her Unique Top Breaks on 'American Idol': Watch

By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Did Orlando Bloom jinx Katy Perry?

Before the bombshell took to the judges table on the Monday, April 15, episode of American Idol, she posted Instagram photos to show off her unique metallic top — a design the actor jokingly took credit for.

Orlando Bloom was a fan of Katy Perry's latest fashion ensemble.

"Glad I could bend that frying pan with my bare hands for you baby 🔥❤️🛸," the Aussie hunk, 47, quipped in the comments section, to which the singer, 39, replied, "@orlandobloom wow good one and I didn’t even write it this time."

Unfortunately, just hours after she snapped the fierce pictures, she endured a wardrobe malfunction while filming the singing competition.

"I need my top to stay on," she declared as people in back of her tried to fuss with it. "If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted."

Perry even held a pair of pliers as co-host Luke Bryan came over to take a look at what went wrong.

It seems they couldn't get the job done without the mom-of-one going backstage, so while she gave her review to a performer, she held a pillow in front of her chest. "That song broke my top off," she told the contestant.

The singer endured a wardrobe malfunction on 'American Idol.'

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star was clearly a fan of her ensemble, others had some not so nice things to say about it.

"That's not a top, it's a car bumper," one Instagram user stated, while another commented, "Maybe try wearing proper clothes rather than dressing as the tin man!?"

As OK! reported, this will be Perry's last season on the show after joining in 2018.

"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she shared on a February episode of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show.

This will be Perry's last season on 'American Idol.'

The pop star noted she has an "exciting year" ahead as she's been recording new music.

"I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love," she told Billboard of her new tracks. "Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party."

The singer and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since 2019.

The "Roar" vocalist's more relaxed schedule may also lead to Perry and her fiancé giving daughter Daisy Dove, 3, a sibling — or finally planning their wedding, as they've been engaged since 2019.

"She’s seriously considering expanding their family," the source shared. "She does love being a mom."

Bloom, who also has a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, "doesn’t understand what they’re waiting for. He wants Katy to either commit to a [wedding] date or just agree they can try for a second child."

