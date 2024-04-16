Orlando Blooms Raves Over Katy Perry's Hot Look Before Her Unique Top Breaks on 'American Idol': Watch

"I need my top to stay on," she declared as people in back of her tried to fuss with it. "If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted."

Perry even held a pair of pliers as co-host Luke Bryan came over to take a look at what went wrong.

It seems they couldn't get the job done without the mom-of-one going backstage, so while she gave her review to a performer, she held a pillow in front of her chest. "That song broke my top off," she told the contestant.