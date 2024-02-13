Katy Perry Quits 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons, Singer Wants to 'See the World' and Teases New Music

Perry — who has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since February 2019 — announced the news during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, February 12.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Dark Horse" singer surprisingly declared to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"