Katy Perry Quits 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons, Singer Wants to 'See the World' and Teases New Music
Signal a "Firework" — Katy Perry just announced her final season at American Idol!
The pop star revealed the upcoming season of the singing competition series will likely be her last, as she looks to start the next chapter of her life roughly six years after her start on the show during its ABC revival in 2018.
Perry — who has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since February 2019 — announced the news during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, February 12.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Dark Horse" singer surprisingly declared to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
Kimmel proceeded to ask how fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie feel about her exit, to which Perry said: "Well they’ll find out tonight!"
The "California Gurls" hitmaker quickly clarified her costars do "know that I have some things planned for this year," noting, "so it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"
"I love them so much," Perry continued of Bryan and Richie, reiterating they did have an idea about her departure after seeing her "in the studio."
"They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming," she explained. "I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."
Kimmel then joked if her exit will be similar to King Charles' "coronation ceremony" — which Perry and Richie both performed at in May 2023 — where she'll have to hand over her crown.
"Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan," stated the "Last Friday Night" songstress, who shares her daughter, Daisy, 3, with Bloom.
Perry didn't seem to burn any bridges with ABC when deciding to leave after Season 22, which premieres on Sunday, February 18, as she admitted, "Maybe I’ll come back if they'll have me one day!"
"I'm sure they'll be very happy to have you and if it turns out you want to come back I'm sure they'll fire whoever replaces you," Kimmel — who appeared a bit shocked by Perry breaking the big news on his talk show — comedically concluded.