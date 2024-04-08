Katy Perry Has a Blast Filming 'American Idol' in Hawaii During Her Final Season on the Show: Watch
It's safe to say Katy Perry had a memorable trip to Hawaii with her American Idol costars!
On Sunday, April 7, the singer posted a video montage from when she visited the tropical locale with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The fun-filled days may be the last excursion with her costars, as the mother-of-one previously revealed this current season of the singing competition will be her last.
"Went to Hawaii for #idol and it was productive 🤝," Perry 39, captioned her Instagram post, which highlighted six things she did while away.
The first thing she mentioned was being "humbled" by a toothpick, as the star shared a video clip of herself chewing on it and then almost choking in a panic — though she wound up laughing at herself in the end.
Perry then filmed herself riding a golf cart with her long hair blowing in the wind, and she named her third activity as trying "shave ice."
"4. Taught Mickey and Minnie how to take 0.5 pics," she quipped as the "Roar" vocalist snapped selfies with the characters.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The fifth thing she did was "fail the sniff test," with an accompanying video showing Perry smelling her armpit and giving a thumbs down.
Last but not least, Perry said she "served" while on vacation, with the post playing a clip of the star showing off her outfit and working the camera.
As OK! reported, the pop star revealed this past February that after this year, she plans to say goodbye to the ABC series.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she confessed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?"
Perry hinted she'll be releasing new music sometime soon as well, noting it will "be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"
The bombshell said she didn't inform Richie and Bryan about her departure before doing so publicly, but "they figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world."
The footwear designer joined the program in 2018 and became the highest-paid judge with a $25 million per year salary.