Katy Perry Wears Racy Thong on Red Carpet, Shows Off Butterfly Implant Tattoo on Her Lower Back: Photos
Katy Perry dropped jaws for more than one reason when she walked the carpet at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.
The singer stepped out in a cropped red corset and matching low-rise floor-length skirt, with both pieces featuring criss cross ties in the back. She upped the ante by wearing a black string thong, pulling it up above her skirt to make sure it was visible.
In addition, the American Idol judge, 39, flaunted what appeared to be an implant tattoo of a butterfly above her backside. Perry often turned around for the cameras to make sure they snapped the unique feature.
Though the mom-of-one posted photos from her dressing room and had someone zoom in on the butterfly, she didn't give any details about it, simply captioning her upload, "you’re my butterfly, sugar, baby."
Social media was divided over her appearance, with one supporter tweeting, "oh she looks good," while another fan raved, "The Queen arrived."
Others thought it was too much, as one person said she had "strange style."
Perry's admirers thought her appearance could be hinting at new music, as she hasn't released an album since 2020.
The bombshell will soon have much more time on her hands to hit the studio, as she revealed this current season of American Idol will be her final.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she spilled on Jimmy Kimmel's late night show in February. "I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
The "Firework" vocalist then hinted at fresh tunes in the works, teasing, "so it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"
When asked if her costars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan knew she was planning to leave the show after seven seasons, she replied, "They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."
Perry joined the series in 2018 and became the highest-paid judge of all time, earning $25 million per season.