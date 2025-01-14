Romance Behind the Camera! Inside 'Outer Banks' Cast Members' Off-Screen Relationships

The Outer Banks set is how Rudy Pankow — who plays JJ — met his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek. They sparked dating rumors months after their crossing paths in 2020, and they have been together since then.

In November 2021, Pankow defended Siemek from the trolls.

"I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal 'hate,'" he wrote on Instagram.

He added, "Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally."

Pankow brought up the issue again in his October interview with Cosmopolitan, saying people "can intertwine a narrative and what they want to believe" and "take it out on someone that doesn't deserve it."