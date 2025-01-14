Romance Behind the Camera! Inside 'Outer Banks' Cast Members' Off-Screen Relationships
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes, who plays John B. on Outer Banks, is dating Kelsea Ballerini. They sparked dating rumors in January 2023, more than a year after Stokes' split from his costar Madelyn Cline.
In October, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed she and Stokes had moved in together.
"Oh, we're unpacked, baby!" Ballerini told People.
Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney
Outer Banks' Kiara, played by Madison Bailey, confirmed she was dating Mariah Linney in 2020 after their first meeting via TikTok.
Reflecting on her decision to introduce the basketball player to the public, Bailey said she was "not anxious" when she shared the news about their relationship.
"I had zero hesitation to post on social media about it because I was like, ‘No matter what happens, you will be in my life forever.' I care about her so much," she told Entertainment Tonight. "She's very gentle-hearted, kind, loving, and you see that in the way she loves basketball [and] her family. You see her loyalty and dedication in the things that she cares about. I think I am in love."
Bailey marked their fourth anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post in June.
Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek
The Outer Banks set is how Rudy Pankow — who plays JJ — met his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek. They sparked dating rumors months after their crossing paths in 2020, and they have been together since then.
In November 2021, Pankow defended Siemek from the trolls.
"I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal 'hate,'" he wrote on Instagram.
He added, "Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally."
Pankow brought up the issue again in his October interview with Cosmopolitan, saying people "can intertwine a narrative and what they want to believe" and "take it out on someone that doesn't deserve it."
Drew Starkey and Odessa A'zion
Although Drew Starkey has kept his love life private, The Hate U Give actor — who portrays Rafe on Outer Banks — is currently linked to Odessa A'zion.
Neither Starkey nor A'zion have addressed the dating rumors.
Carlacia Grant
Reports said Carlacia Grant — who plays Cleo — is currently single. However, Outer Banks fans suggested she might be in a relationship with Jonathan Daviss as she posted their sweet selfies online.
Jonathan Daviss
Despite being tied to Grant, Daviss appears to be single in real life.
Madelyn Cline
Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline has maintained a professional connection with Stokes after their 2021 breakup.
"We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Following her split from Stokes, Cline has been linked to other celebrities, but she is reportedly single as of press time.