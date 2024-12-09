Why Did 'Outer Banks' Kill Off One of the Main Characters in Season 4?

Viewers experienced a whirlwind of emotions after Outer Banks aired its Season 4 – Part 2 on November 7. The final episode saw Rudy Pankow's JJ and Madison Bailey's Kiara finally getting the Blue Crown they had been looking for and running for it in Morocco.

Suddenly, JJ's biological father — J. Anthony Crane's Chandler Groff — grabbed Kiara and threatened her with a knife, forcing his son to give him the treasure. He soon fatally stabbed JJ and left him to die in Kiara's arms.

"Take care of the others. I love you, Kie," JJ told Kiara before taking his last breath.

"It's something that's engineered to be gratuitous," showrunner Shannon Burke said of the death in an interview with EW. "JJ totally is at peace, that's the intent. He's gotten past this. He's been in a bad place and has been spinning for a lot of the season...And you feel when he comes back [after saving Sarah] that he's in a better place and that there's a long and bright future with him and Kiara, so it makes it extra tragic, what happens."

The 58-year-old novelist shared a similar sentiment with Deadline, saying it was "always JJ that was going" to die, but they "just weren't sure how we were going to play it."