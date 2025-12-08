'Owning Manhattan' Star Ryan Serhant Offers to Help Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Find Their First Post-Wedding Home' in NYC

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Serhant is ready to complete Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story with a sweet real estate deal. The Owning Manhattan star and top real estate broker has helped plenty of celebrities find their forever homes — and now he's eager to take on one of the most famous couples in the world as a client. "I would love to help Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce find their first post-wedding home," Serhant exclusively tells OK! while discussing the Season 2 premiere of his hit Netflix reality show.

Source: MEGA Ryan Serhant has had numerous celebrity and high-profile clients.

And if anyone could secure the perfect post-nuptials nest for the superstar pair, it’s the power broker who’s spent his career closing some of the biggest deals in the country. While fans will have to stay tuned for future seasons of Owning Manhattan to see if Serhant gets to help Swift and Kelce land a lavish new pad in the Big Apple, Season 2 has plenty of excitement, drama and shocking deals to offer in its place. As Serhant returns for Season 2 of the series, which premiered on Friday, December 5, he admits the pressure is very real.

Ryan Serhant Admits Returning for Season 2 of 'Owning Manhattan Was 'Scary'

Source: Carl Timpone Ryan Serhant is the CEO of his own real estate brokerage.

"It’s scary, you know, there's pressure to give the fans what they expect, but then also give them something new so they're not just getting what they expected," the successful investor explains. Fortunately, the new season promises high stakes — and even wilder drama. "This business is full of so much drama. We have sales people who signed up for a career with no salaries, no benefits and you eat what you kill. The only people who are going to be attracted to that type of business are crazy people," the 41-year-old quips.

Jade Shenker Has 'Biggest Personality' Out of 'Owning Manhattan' Cast

Source: Carl Timpone Ryan Serhant says Jade Shenker has the 'biggest personality' out of the 'Owning Manhattan' cast.

"You've got the buyers and sellers of multimillion dollar homes. It's a melting pot for entertainment. I'd say it's more entertaining to watch the drama unfold on the show than it is to live through it," Serhant comedically adds. "Because it's all real. It's all my life. You know what most people say when they watch the show? 'Is this your life? Is this how you act every day?'" And when it comes to standout personalities, Serhant says no one brings the energy quite like Jade Shenker. "I don't think she's from this planet actually. She's a gift, she's a gift to us from another planet," he jokes.

Source: MEGA Ryan Serhant admits drama is inevitable in the real estate industry.

The Million Dollar Listing New York alum also reveals newcomer Peter Zaitzeff was one of the biggest surprises in terms of breakout stars this season. "There's a new guy, Peter. With the mustache. He's got a classic trash stash and I didn't know what he was gonna be like," Serhant admits. "You meet people who are really entertaining in real life. You're like, 'oh my God, you need to be on TV.' And he really comes across 100 percent authentic to who he is on camera, even though he's never done anything like this before. He was very surprising and I'm glad it worked out." Of course, the real stars of Owning Manhattan are always the jaw-dropping listings — and Serhant says Season 2 raises the bar through the roof.

'Owning Manhattan' Season 2 Is 'Wilder Than Ever Before'

View this post on Instagram Source: @ryanserhant/Netflix Season 2 of 'Owning Manhattan' premiered on Friday, December 5.