Article continues below advertisement
'Owning Manhattan' Star Ryan Serhant Offers to Help Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Find Their First Post-Wedding Home' in NYC

Split photo of Ryan Serhant and Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Serhant could be the real estate broker of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Wildest Dreams.'

Profile Image

Dec. 8 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Serhant is ready to complete Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story with a sweet real estate deal.

The Owning Manhattan star and top real estate broker has helped plenty of celebrities find their forever homes — and now he's eager to take on one of the most famous couples in the world as a client.

"I would love to help Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce find their first post-wedding home," Serhant exclusively tells OK! while discussing the Season 2 premiere of his hit Netflix reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ryan Serhant has had numerous celebrity and high-profile clients.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Serhant has had numerous celebrity and high-profile clients.

And if anyone could secure the perfect post-nuptials nest for the superstar pair, it’s the power broker who’s spent his career closing some of the biggest deals in the country.

While fans will have to stay tuned for future seasons of Owning Manhattan to see if Serhant gets to help Swift and Kelce land a lavish new pad in the Big Apple, Season 2 has plenty of excitement, drama and shocking deals to offer in its place.

As Serhant returns for Season 2 of the series, which premiered on Friday, December 5, he admits the pressure is very real.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Serhant Admits Returning for Season 2 of 'Owning Manhattan Was 'Scary'

Image of Ryan Serhant is the CEO of his own real estate brokerage.
Source: Carl Timpone

Ryan Serhant is the CEO of his own real estate brokerage.

"It’s scary, you know, there's pressure to give the fans what they expect, but then also give them something new so they're not just getting what they expected," the successful investor explains.

Fortunately, the new season promises high stakes — and even wilder drama.

"This business is full of so much drama. We have sales people who signed up for a career with no salaries, no benefits and you eat what you kill. The only people who are going to be attracted to that type of business are crazy people," the 41-year-old quips.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade Shenker Has 'Biggest Personality' Out of 'Owning Manhattan' Cast

MORE ON:
Ryan Serhant

Image of Ryan Serhant says Jade Shenker has the 'biggest personality' out of the 'Owning Manhattan' cast.
Source: Carl Timpone

Ryan Serhant says Jade Shenker has the 'biggest personality' out of the 'Owning Manhattan' cast.

"You've got the buyers and sellers of multimillion dollar homes. It's a melting pot for entertainment. I'd say it's more entertaining to watch the drama unfold on the show than it is to live through it," Serhant comedically adds. "Because it's all real. It's all my life. You know what most people say when they watch the show? 'Is this your life? Is this how you act every day?'"

And when it comes to standout personalities, Serhant says no one brings the energy quite like Jade Shenker.

"I don't think she's from this planet actually. She's a gift, she's a gift to us from another planet," he jokes.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ryan Serhant admits drama is inevitable in the real estate industry.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Serhant admits drama is inevitable in the real estate industry.

The Million Dollar Listing New York alum also reveals newcomer Peter Zaitzeff was one of the biggest surprises in terms of breakout stars this season.

"There's a new guy, Peter. With the mustache. He's got a classic trash stash and I didn't know what he was gonna be like," Serhant admits. "You meet people who are really entertaining in real life. You're like, 'oh my God, you need to be on TV.' And he really comes across 100 percent authentic to who he is on camera, even though he's never done anything like this before. He was very surprising and I'm glad it worked out."

Of course, the real stars of Owning Manhattan are always the jaw-dropping listings — and Serhant says Season 2 raises the bar through the roof.

Article continues below advertisement

'Owning Manhattan' Season 2 Is 'Wilder Than Ever Before'

Source: @ryanserhant/Netflix

Season 2 of 'Owning Manhattan' premiered on Friday, December 5.

"I'm excited to get out all the properties. The properties are bigger, crazier and wilder than ever before," he spills. "There's some amazing deals that get done this season. You know, the show is a deal show at the end of the day, right? You have $20 million deals, $7 million deals, 125 million deals, the most expensive condo ever sold in lower Manhattan. That deal gets done live. We launched a building for $1.5 billion for Mercedes-Benz in Miami on camera this season."

Even with all the chaos, Serhant says he’s always had one eye on the future — a skill that’s guided his entire career.

"I built a career on trying to predict the future. Whether it's the real estate markets, [knowing] which markets are gonna move quickly, making sure that we're there, pushing our developers there [or] investing there. We were selling properties on YouTube and Instagram before anybody was putting luxury items through social, too," he explains.

And if that foresight leads him to help Swift and Kelce find a swoon-worthy home in the city? Well, that would be a blockbuster deal worthy of its own episode.

