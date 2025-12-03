Travis Kelce Reveals He and Taylor Swift ‘Never’ Argue as Football Star Asks George Clooney for Marriage Advice
Dec. 3 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce tapped a fellow A-lister for marriage advice.
During the Wednesday, December 3, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, the football star, 36, asked George Clooney, 64, about his recent claims that he and his wife have not fought in 10 years.
"I’m not lying. Shall we ask you the same?" the actor reversed the question on Kelce.
"It’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I’ve never got in an argument. Never once," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted.
Kelce's brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce asked Clooney's "secret" to avoiding conflict.
"Neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it?" the Broadway star said. "I’m 64 years old, what am I gonna argue abou at this point? I met this incredible woman. She’s beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in, and I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I gonna fight about?"
Jason, 38, planned to "steal" George's advice, while Travis joked he was "taking notes."
The Ocean's Eleven alum has been married to his wife, Amal, 47, since 2014, while the athlete is engaged to Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Plans
The couple started dating in 2023 and got engaged in August. They announced the news with a sweet shared Instagram post, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
According to an insider, their wedding will be catered to their inner circle only.
"It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle," a source told a news outlet. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy."
During the Wednesday, September 17, episode of his podcast, the NFL player hinted that he has already thought about wedding planning with the musician, 35.
"[The wedding is] gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," Travis dished. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football."
Podcast guest star Jimmy Fallon asked about the entertainment he plans to hire for the festivities.
"Yeah, I think we're live music kind of people, you know?" Travis said.
"I've seen these [moves] all growing up. He's always had this in his bag," Jason noted. "He's been a man of entertainment since the beginning. So this is not surprising."
The wedding date has not yet been revealed, as Travis is currently busy traveling with the Kansas City Chiefs for the winter. His team currently stands at six wins, six losses, and has a 37 percent chance of making the postseason.
He reflected on a recent loss against the Buffalo Bills on his podcast.
"I can't say that I'm not frustrated, more from the entire start of the season than just this Bills game. I mean, there are games that I don't think we had any business losing," he admitted. "I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo. And yeah, we gotta find a way to clean all that up, man. We gotta get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field, man."
The football season officially concludes after the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026, allowing the celebs greater time for wedding planning.