Ryan Serhant Teases 'Not Everyone Makes It to the Finale' of His New Netflix Series 'Owning Manhattan': 'It Was a Traumatic Rollercoaster'

Though Ryan Serhant appeared on Million Dollar Listing for almost 10 years, he still wasn't prepared for what would happen while filming his new show, Owning Manhattan, the first and only Netflix reality real estate series focused on New York City, premiering on June 28.

"When I decided to start my own company in 2020, called SERHANT., I had a conversation with Bravo that was like, 'Million Dollar Listing is a show that follows real estate agents as they sell real estate and do open houses and run around the city. If you're not going to do that as much anymore and want to build your own company, that's fine, it's probably not the right format for our show. Million Dollar Listing then went on pause, and at that same exact time, I knew what I was doing in the city, and the company we were building was so unique. It made for even better TV than what I had done on Million Dollar Listing for all those years. We started putting together a presentation and took it to all the different networks and Netflix made the most sense. We got started in 2022 and shot through 2023," the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new show.