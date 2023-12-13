Oprah Winfrey's Weight-Loss Confession: Hollywood Star Admits to Using Medication to Maintain Her Svelte Figure
After debuting her fab figure as of late, Oprah Winfrey admitted she uses medication to shed some pounds.
"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," the star, 69, said in a new interview. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
The former TV host, who turns 70 next month, admitted she would go up and down in sizes all the time, which "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing," she said.
After getting knee surgery in 2021, Winfrey decided to go on another weight-loss journey.
"I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she recalled. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."
Once she came to terms with taking it, she "released my own shame about it" and talked to a doctor, who prescribed her the medication.
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she said, adding that she took the meds before Thanksgiving "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating, and "instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound . . . It quiets the food noise."
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she said without naming the specific drug she's on.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she added.
Now, she has a routine in place. "I eat my last meal at 4 o’clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points. I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way," she shared, adding that she was recommending the medicine "long before I was on it myself."
Though she's near her goal weight, she declared it's not about the number on the scale.
"It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life," she said.
