Ozzy Osbourne's Spine-Chilling Death Wish Revealed

"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage. That's where his heart and soul lie," the source dished. "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner."

The musician passed away on July 22 at age 76, per a statement published by his family. His death comes after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis wrote. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."