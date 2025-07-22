or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Ozzy Osbourne's Spine-Chilling Death Wish Revealed

Photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne had one last wish before passing away on July 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of his tragic passing, Ozzy Osbourne had an eerie dream of dying on stage in front of fans.

In January, an insider shared the late rockstar's vision of his life ending mid-performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's Death Wish

ozzy osbourne spine chilling death wish revealed
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed with the original Black Sabbath members in July.

"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage. That's where his heart and soul lie," the source dished. "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner."

The musician passed away on July 22 at age 76, per a statement published by his family. His death comes after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis wrote. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance

ozzy osbourne spine chilling death wish revealed
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed one last time on July 5.

Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates, Tony lommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, in Birmingham, U.K., on July 5 for a final performance. He sat on a black bat throne while belting out heavy metal hits in a performance titled "Back to the Beginning." This marked the first time in 20 years that the original band had come together for a concert.

"There's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye," the insider disclosed in January.

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

ozzy osbourne spine chilling death wish revealed
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In March, a second source detailed the extent of his painful condition.

"He can’t really stand. It’s been that way the past year, so it’s a miracle that he’s still going to perform," the insider revealed. "His Parkinson’s affects him so badly but he’s refusing to sit this last show out, and Sharon is 100 percent behind him."

His wife reportedly worked tirelessly to ensure the concert ran smoothly.

"She will arrange every detail, the way she always has, with the utmost care," the source said at the time. "This is extremely bittersweet. She’s thrilled he’s going to be able to do this because it means so much to him, and there are a lot of tears associated with this as well because it will be the final show."

Ozzy Osbourne's Upcoming Documentary

ozzy osbourne spine chilling death wish revealed
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne died at age 76.

His upcoming Paramount+ documentary, No Escape from Now, provides an intimate glimpse at his health demise.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through," the "Crazy Train" singer said in a statement. "There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.