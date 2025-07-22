Ozzy Osbourne's Spine-Chilling Death Wish Revealed
Ahead of his tragic passing, Ozzy Osbourne had an eerie dream of dying on stage in front of fans.
In January, an insider shared the late rockstar's vision of his life ending mid-performance.
Ozzy Osbourne's Death Wish
"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage. That's where his heart and soul lie," the source dished. "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner."
The musician passed away on July 22 at age 76, per a statement published by his family. His death comes after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis wrote. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance
Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates, Tony lommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, in Birmingham, U.K., on July 5 for a final performance. He sat on a black bat throne while belting out heavy metal hits in a performance titled "Back to the Beginning." This marked the first time in 20 years that the original band had come together for a concert.
"There's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye," the insider disclosed in January.
In March, a second source detailed the extent of his painful condition.
"He can’t really stand. It’s been that way the past year, so it’s a miracle that he’s still going to perform," the insider revealed. "His Parkinson’s affects him so badly but he’s refusing to sit this last show out, and Sharon is 100 percent behind him."
His wife reportedly worked tirelessly to ensure the concert ran smoothly.
"She will arrange every detail, the way she always has, with the utmost care," the source said at the time. "This is extremely bittersweet. She’s thrilled he’s going to be able to do this because it means so much to him, and there are a lot of tears associated with this as well because it will be the final show."
Ozzy Osbourne's Upcoming Documentary
His upcoming Paramount+ documentary, No Escape from Now, provides an intimate glimpse at his health demise.
"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through," the "Crazy Train" singer said in a statement. "There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music. My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them."