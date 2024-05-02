OK Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne Set on Performing Again 'Without Falling Over' as He Undergoes Stem Cell Treatments

ozzy osbourne determined perform without falling
Source: mega
By:

May 2 2024, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne is dead set on performing again amid his ongoing health issues.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM's "Ozzy Speaks," the rocker, 75, shared his bucket list items with co-host Billy Morrison, stating he would like to win an Oscar and "do a f------ gig without falling over now."

ozzy osbourne determined perform without falling
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne said he'd like to perform 'without falling down.'

"F---ing h---, he's taking his time," Osbourne added as he seemed clearly frustrated with his situation.

The former reality star then said after the discovery of a tumor on his vertebrae, he is undergoing stem cell treatments to assist with the problem.

"I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me," Osbourne said of the process. "The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it."

ozzy osbourne determined perform without falling
Source: mega

The rocker is undergoing stem cell treatments.

He added, "But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show ... I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I've got to go in about six months from now."

Morrison, a guitarist and vocalist for Camp Freddy, insisted the procedure will only help him.

"Look, do you remember me having hip problems?" Morrison asked Osbourne. "Right. You wouldn't. Me getting in my car or getting out of bed, I couldn't tie my own shoelaces, so I had injections direct to the site, five of them, and it's gone. It fixed it."

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne
ozzy osbourne determined perform without falling
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne said he wants to 'carry on' amid his health issues.

Ultimately, Osbourne is hopeful he can keep living his life.

"I want to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did," he admitted.

ozzy osbourne determined perform without falling
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne is outspoken about his health problems.

In November 2023, Osbourne revealed he got surgery for a back surgery, which is when the tumor was first discovered. During the candid interview, he confessed he wasn't sure how much time left on Earth he has.

"I don't fear death, but I don't want to have a long, painful and miserable existence," he stated. "I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer."

