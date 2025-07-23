or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Call to Sisters Revealed: 'Can’t Believe He's Gone'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne's sisters.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne’s sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, revealed the final messages they received from the Black Sabbath rocker before his sudden death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne’s sisters Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming revealed the final messages they received from the Black Sabbath rocker before his death.

“We saw him in Birmingham the other week when he and the rest of the band were given the freedom of the city,” Powell, 85, told a news outlet about their “crazy” brother in an interview published on Wednesday, July 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's Sisters Revealed Their Final Call With Ozzy

image of Iris, Gillian and Jean were three of Ozzy Osbourne's sisters.
Source: MEGA

Iris, Gillian and Jean were three of Ozzy Osbourne's sisters.

She continued, “It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, but he was still our John, still cracking the joke. To us he was our brother, not a celebrity, so it’s crazy to see the outpouring of love since his death was announced.”

Osbourne was 76 years old when his death was confirmed by his family in a statement on Tuesday, July 22. The rocker took his final bow earlier that month in Birmingham, U.K., performing from a throne in a powerful farewell.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne's Sister Said He Hoped to Return to Birmingham

image of Ozzy Osbourne wanted to return to Birmingham after performing his farewell concert.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne wanted to return to Birmingham after performing his farewell concert.

Powell and Gemming, 80, revealed their brother hoped to make a return trip to their hometown of Birmingham and was “devastated” to learn about his death in a phone call yesterday.

“We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on," they said.

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Had Plans to Return to England

image of Ozzy Osbourne's death was a shock to his family.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's death was a shock to his family.

Although the rock star was “frail,” Osbourne’s death still came as a shock to his siblings. “He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death; it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England,” Powell recounted.

The rocker’s final concert was a momentous occasion as the family used to live close to the Villa Park stadium. “He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform. He was blown away,” Powell revealed. “We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. He said ‘I can’t wait to come back’. We were hoping to see him this week.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Has Yet to Be Revealed

image of Ozzy Osbourne's death is believed to be related to his longstanding health issues.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne's death is believed to be related to his longstanding health issues.

Osbourne’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it’s believed to be related to his longstanding health issues. Multiple outlets reported in December 2024 that the rocker was preparing a “farewell” show as he was “aware of his own mortality.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.