Ozzy Osbourne's Final Call to Sisters Revealed: 'Can’t Believe He's Gone'
Ozzy Osbourne’s sisters Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming revealed the final messages they received from the Black Sabbath rocker before his death.
“We saw him in Birmingham the other week when he and the rest of the band were given the freedom of the city,” Powell, 85, told a news outlet about their “crazy” brother in an interview published on Wednesday, July 23.
Ozzy Osbourne's Sisters Revealed Their Final Call With Ozzy
She continued, “It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, but he was still our John, still cracking the joke. To us he was our brother, not a celebrity, so it’s crazy to see the outpouring of love since his death was announced.”
Osbourne was 76 years old when his death was confirmed by his family in a statement on Tuesday, July 22. The rocker took his final bow earlier that month in Birmingham, U.K., performing from a throne in a powerful farewell.
Ozzy Osbourne's Sister Said He Hoped to Return to Birmingham
Powell and Gemming, 80, revealed their brother hoped to make a return trip to their hometown of Birmingham and was “devastated” to learn about his death in a phone call yesterday.
“We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on," they said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ozzy Osbourne Had Plans to Return to England
Although the rock star was “frail,” Osbourne’s death still came as a shock to his siblings. “He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death; it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England,” Powell recounted.
The rocker’s final concert was a momentous occasion as the family used to live close to the Villa Park stadium. “He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform. He was blown away,” Powell revealed. “We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. He said ‘I can’t wait to come back’. We were hoping to see him this week.”
Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Has Yet to Be Revealed
Osbourne’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it’s believed to be related to his longstanding health issues. Multiple outlets reported in December 2024 that the rocker was preparing a “farewell” show as he was “aware of his own mortality.”