or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ozzy Osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Ozzy Osbourne's Last Performance Was a 'Living Wake,' Son Jack Tearfully Remembers Following His Dad's Death

Photo of Jack Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne got emotional and cried when talking about his father Ozzy Osbourne’s final show, which took place 17 days before the late rocker's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne got visibly emotional when reflecting on father Ozzy Osbourne’s final show before the rocker's death.

“It was funny, before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room. I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him, I just said, ‘Just crush it. You’re going to do so good,’” Jack, 39, recounted during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, October 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne Said Ozzy's Last Show Was a 'Living Wake'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show on July 5.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show on July 5.

Ozzy performed his final show in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5, 17 days before he died later that month. The show sold more than 40,000 tickets with countless more fans tuning in via livestream. All proceeds were pledged to benefit Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s.

“I was crying. I was in the crowd with my brother and we both were just crying,” Jack recounted of the performance. “It wasn’t because we were feeling sorry for him, it wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne Gave an Update on Mother Sharon Osbourne

Photo of Ozzy struggled with Parkinson's for several years.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy struggled with Parkinson's for several years.

Jack also offered an update on his father’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, telling viewers, “People have been asking me that question, I say, ‘She’s OK but she’s not OK.'"

Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement on July 22. The musician was 76 at the time of his passing, having battled Parkinson's for several years.

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Died at 76

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne was 76 years old when his death was confirmed on July 22.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was 76 years old when his death was confirmed on July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, 72, said in a statement with his kids Jack, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Fans Paid Their Last Respects

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in a funeral procession on July 30.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in a funeral procession on July 30.

The “Crazy Train” artist was honored by his family and friends in a funeral procession on July 30. His relatives attended a more intimate ceremony the following day.

"Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves," Kelly, 40, wrote in a tribute post dedicated to her father on August 4. "I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.