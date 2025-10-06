Ozzy Osbourne's Last Performance Was a 'Living Wake,' Son Jack Tearfully Remembers Following His Dad's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne got visibly emotional when reflecting on father Ozzy Osbourne’s final show before the rocker's death. “It was funny, before he went on stage, I ran back into the dressing room. I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him, I just said, ‘Just crush it. You’re going to do so good,’” Jack, 39, recounted during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, October 6.

Jack Osbourne Said Ozzy's Last Show Was a 'Living Wake'

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show on July 5.

Ozzy performed his final show in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5, 17 days before he died later that month. The show sold more than 40,000 tickets with countless more fans tuning in via livestream. All proceeds were pledged to benefit Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Cure Parkinson’s. “I was crying. I was in the crowd with my brother and we both were just crying,” Jack recounted of the performance. “It wasn’t because we were feeling sorry for him, it wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”

Jack Osbourne Gave an Update on Mother Sharon Osbourne

Source: MEGA Ozzy struggled with Parkinson's for several years.

Jack also offered an update on his father’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, telling viewers, “People have been asking me that question, I say, ‘She’s OK but she’s not OK.'" Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement on July 22. The musician was 76 at the time of his passing, having battled Parkinson's for several years.

Ozzy Osbourne Died at 76

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was 76 years old when his death was confirmed on July 22.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Sharon, 72, said in a statement with his kids Jack, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Louis Osbourne. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Fans Paid Their Last Respects

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest in a funeral procession on July 30.