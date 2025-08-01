Kelly Osbourne's Final Promise to Late Dad Ozzy Revealed After Singer Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: Source

"The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Of course, there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."

The source added that the reality star, 40, is also "concerned about the impact this is having on" her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 72, Ozzy's widow.

"She and Ozzy were such a unique couple," the source noted. "Them being apart … is heartbreaking."