Kelly Osbourne's Final Promise to Late Dad Ozzy Revealed After Singer Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: Source
Kelly Osbourne is trying to stay strong after dad Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death on July 22.
The fashionista did her best to keep her composure while attending a public funeral tribute on Wednesday, July 30, and a smaller, more intimate ceremony one day later.
Kelly Osbourne's Promise to Dad Ozzy
"The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Of course, there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."
The source added that the reality star, 40, is also "concerned about the impact this is having on" her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 72, Ozzy's widow.
"She and Ozzy were such a unique couple," the source noted. "Them being apart … is heartbreaking."
Kelly Osbourne Pays Tribute to Her Late Dad
Sharon broke down in tears at the public tribute, where she wore the rocker's wedding ring on a string as a necklace. Kelly kept her dad close to her heart by wearing his signature tinted round glasses.
Also present at the tribute were Ozzy and Sharon's two other kids, Jack and Aimee. In addition, his son Louis and daughter Jessica, whom he welcomed with ex Thelma Riley, were in attendance.
As OK! reported, the musician's family confirmed he passed away at age 76 after a battle with Parkinson's.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their joint message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."
Kelly shared a post on social media after his passing, writing, "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔."
The mom-of-one's words are song lyrics from her dad's band Black Sabbath's tune "Changes," which she once recorded a duet of with Ozzy.
Kelly and Ozzy's Last Photos Together
In early July, the Fashion Police alum raved over seeing her dad perform in what was already scheduled to be his final performance. She posted a few photos from the special day, including the moment her family surrounded her as baby daddy Sid Wilson popped the question with a diamond ring.
"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even wrote this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad," Kelly gushed. "Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!"