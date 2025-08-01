or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > kelly osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Osbourne's Final Promise to Late Dad Ozzy Revealed After Singer Is Laid to Rest in Emotional Ceremony: Source

Photo of Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne was very close with dad Ozzy before his passing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne is trying to stay strong after dad Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death on July 22.

The fashionista did her best to keep her composure while attending a public funeral tribute on Wednesday, July 30, and a smaller, more intimate ceremony one day later.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne's Promise to Dad Ozzy

Image of Kelly Osbourne allegedly promised her father she 'would not crumble in public' after his death.
Source: mega

Kelly Osbourne allegedly promised her father she 'would not crumble in public' after his death.

"The last few days have been a tough ride, but Kelly has been focused on executing plans with her mom," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Of course, there have been tears, but she promised her dad — who openly spoke about not wanting people to mourn but rather celebrate his life — that she would not crumble in public."

The source added that the reality star, 40, is also "concerned about the impact this is having on" her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 72, Ozzy's widow.

"She and Ozzy were such a unique couple," the source noted. "Them being apart … is heartbreaking."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Pays Tribute to Her Late Dad

Image of Sharon Osbourne's children supported her at the public tribute
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne's children supported her at the public tribute.

Sharon broke down in tears at the public tribute, where she wore the rocker's wedding ring on a string as a necklace. Kelly kept her dad close to her heart by wearing his signature tinted round glasses.

Also present at the tribute were Ozzy and Sharon's two other kids, Jack and Aimee. In addition, his son Louis and daughter Jessica, whom he welcomed with ex Thelma Riley, were in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of the music icon passed away at age 76 on July 22.
Source: mega

The music icon passed away at age 76 on July 22.

As OK! reported, the musician's family confirmed he passed away at age 76 after a battle with Parkinson's.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," their joint message read. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly referred to her dad as her 'best friend' while mourning his death.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly referred to her dad as her 'best friend' while mourning his death.

Kelly shared a post on social media after his passing, writing, "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had 💔."

The mom-of-one's words are song lyrics from her dad's band Black Sabbath's tune "Changes," which she once recorded a duet of with Ozzy.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly and Ozzy's Last Photos Together

Image of the reality star was 'grateful' her dad was able to have one final performance before his death.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

The reality star was 'grateful' her dad was able to have one final performance before his death.

In early July, the Fashion Police alum raved over seeing her dad perform in what was already scheduled to be his final performance. She posted a few photos from the special day, including the moment her family surrounded her as baby daddy Sid Wilson popped the question with a diamond ring.

"To say that yesterday was magic was an understatement! I can’t even wrote this without tears streaming down my face! Thank you to everyone who came to support my dad," Kelly gushed. "Thank you to the fans who without we are nothing! My dad got his moment in the sun! He was able to say thank you and goodbye in the most beautiful way!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.