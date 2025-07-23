or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Ozzy Osbourne
HEALTH

Ozzy Osbourne's Heart Monitored '15 Times a Day' Before Final Show

photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: mega

The rock legend died on Tuesday, July 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments
Before Ozzy Osbourne’s death, he opened up on his SiriusXM show, “Ozzy’s Boneyard,” about the rigorous and detailed training he did prior to taking the stage one last time for his Back to the Beginning performance on July 5.

During the May broadcast, Osbourne — who died on Tuesday, July 22 — said his blood pressure was being checked “15 times a day,” adding, “I’ve got this f------ device on my finger. It’s a monitor to say how my heart rate is.”

Ozzy Osbourne Trained 'Seven Days a Week' Before Back to the Beginning Show

ozzy osbournes heart monitored times day before final show
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death has not been confirmed.

The Black Sabbath legend noted how he was “constantly in training seven days a week” and had a trainer who was “virtually living” with him.

Once he began having his heart regularly monitored, Osbourne stopped taking medication to aid in his sleep. “I used to have to take a handful of f------ sleeping pills. Now I don’t take anything,” he said on his radio show.

'It's Like Starting All Over Again'

ozzy osbournes had his heart monitored times day before final show
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76.

The star's training didn’t just stop at adjusting his medications and ensuring his blood pressure was stable, as he also trained physically, causing him to be in bed by 7:00 p.m.

“I do weights, bike riding, I’ve got a guy living at my house who’s working with me. It’s tough,” the rocker shared. “I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing, and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.”

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne

'I'll Do the Best I Can'

ozzy osbournes heart monitored times day before final show england
Source: mega

Ozzy Osbourne said his blood pressure 'issues' were from 'blood clots' in his legs.

Osbourne said he knew his farewell show in Aston, Birmingham, England, might not be as entertaining as the time he bit the head off a bat mid-performance, as his physicality wasn’t what he used to be.

“I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues from blood clots on my legs,” he shared. “I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down, but the point is I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.”

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Wife Sharon for Being 'Brilliant'

ozzy osbournes heart monitored times day before his final show england
Source: mega

The legendary artist thanked his wife for being the 'brilliant' mind behind his Back to the Beginning show.

Despite his concern for putting on an unforgettable performance for his longtime fans, the music icon's Back to the Beginning show was more than memorable. He ended up raising a staggering $190 million for charities, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

Osbourne, who died at the age of 76, was married to Sharon Osbourne for 43 years. During his radio show, the singer thanked his wife for being the “brilliant” mind behind organizing his farewell concert, which would mark his last major public appearance. “She worked her a-- to get this moving,” he said.

