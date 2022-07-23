Proud Grandpa! Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Adorable Gift For Pregnant Daughter Kelly Osbourne's Baby
Ozzy Osbourne is dropping hints that he's hoping his newest grandchild will follow in his rockstar footsteps with a music-themed baby gift!
Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend Sid Wilson announced they were expecting their first child together two months ago, and the Black Sabbath rocker couldn't be happier to welcome his fifth grandchild to the family.
"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," Ozzy gushed to ET of his daughter, who he later confirmed is currently six months pregnant. "The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone."
As OK! previously reported, Kelly shared the happy news of her pregnancy to her Instagram in May with a picture of her ultrasound.
“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why … I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote on Thursday, May 12. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”
The exciting announcement came only a year after she candidly opened up on her desires to be a mother in an episode of Red Table Talk.
"As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet," she explained. "I would have been no kind of mother at all. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, 'Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.' Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."
Now, Kelly has been sober for just over a year and will be welcoming her newborn some time this Autumn.
"It may sound over the top but Kelly and her friends feel this baby has saved her life," a source dished in the print issue of Star Magazine. "Kelly's found strength she never knew she had, along with determination to be as healthy as possible for the sake of this little miracle growing inside her."