Ozzy Osbourne Was Having Weird Dreams Days Before He Died and 'Knew' the End Was Coming, Wife Sharon Eerily Reveals: 'He Was Ready'

Sharon Osbourne shared a few sad and chilling details about late husband Ozzy Osbourne's death in a new interview with Piers Morgan. On the Wednesday, December 10, episode of his show, the matriarch revealed that in the week leading up to his July 22 death at age 76, the rocker was having odd dreams.

Ozzy Osbourne's Weird Dreams

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne was seeing people in his weird dreams the week he passed away.

"He was seeing people that he never knew, and I said, 'Well, what kind of people?' He said, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.'" "And he knew," the mother-of-three, 73, declared. "He was ready."

Sharon revealed "the night before he passed," he woke her up at 4:30 in the morning and asked her to kiss him and "hug me tight." "If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter," she sadly added.

Ozzy Osbourne Asked His Wife If She'd Ever Remarry

Source: mega Sharon Osbourne revealed her husband asked her if she'd 'get married' again after he died.

The British star said the Black Sabbath alum would also ask her telling questions, such as, "When I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?" "I’m like, 'f--- off, p--- off.' Questions like that. You know," she spilled. Sharon noted she had no plans to ever tie the knot again after wedding Ozzy in 1982.

Sharon 'Knew Instantly' He Had Deied

Source: mega Sharon Osbourne 'knew instantly' that the musician passed after his heart attack.

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV star revealed she was by his side seconds after he suffered a fatal heart attack in their home gym. After hearing a scream, "I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I'm like, 'Don't — just leave him. Leave him. You can't. He's gone,'" she recalled. "I knew instantly he'd gone," Sharon admitted. "And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it's like, 'He's gone. Just leave him.'"

Ozzy Osbourne's Official Cause of Death

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 — which was listed as a contributing factor of his death.